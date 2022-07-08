Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Luis Suarez forced to reject River Plate move following Copa Libertadores exit

    First Published Jul 8, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

    Luis Suarez confirmed that he rejected a move to River Plate following the team’s unexpected exit in the Copa Libertadores.

    Free Agent striker Luis Suarez of Uruguay is undecided on where he will play next season after he confirmed in an interview that he rejected Argentine club River Plate following its exit from South America’s premium club competition, Copa Libertadores. Suarez also confirmed that he was seriously considering the club before exiting the competition. River Plate lost to Brazilian Club Velez Sarsfield 1-0 on aggregate in the early stages of the Copa Libertadores. Suarez has been one of the most prolific scorers of the last decade. However, he will turn 36 in the coming January. The striker scored 13 goals in all competitions last season for Atletico Madrid.

    In a recent interview with Ovacion, Suarez said, “I was very excited about the possibility of going to River to fight for the Copa Libertadores. It was a dream that I had to win a cup in South America. As River was eliminated, that possibility faded away.”

    “A month and a half ago, I declared that I would not leave Europe, but River insisted and insisted so much that I came to consider it, and there was a possibility. You will consider it as much as one says something when it comes. You are excited that they love you so much. Players need love. River was giving it to me,” concluded Suarez.

