Jose Mourinho explains why he still loves Manchester United despite being sacked in 2018

Jose Mourinho was the most successful Manchester United manager in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era before being sacked in 2018. However, he still has his love for the club, and here's why.

Manchester United garnered the most success under Sir Alex Ferguson. Following his retirement in 2013, Jose Mourinho became the most successful manager in the post-Ferguson era, winning three titles, including the UEFA Europa League (UEL) before being sacked in 2018 after a poor run. However, the Portuguese has not lost all his love for the Red Devils.

Mourinho replaced Louis van Gaal from the 2016-17 season, while under him, United finished second in the EPL. The following season, he helped the side win the EFL Cup and the UEL. However, in the 2018-19 season, the Red Devils succumbed to a string of poor runs, leading to the Portuguese being sacked and replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

As Mourinho currently manages AS Roma, on being asked about his stint with United, he told Sky Sports, "We won together three titles at Man Utd, unfortunately the last three titles of Man Utd. And, I say unfortunately because, yes, I like the club very much and I wish the club the best. But, we won three titles together, so everything went very well."

On being asked about Roma possibly signing United midfielder Nemanja Matic next season, Mourinho elucidated, "I never like to speak about players. I don't think it's good for me, for the club, for the players. Everybody knows my relationship with Nemanja, he's one of the guys I trust. We won together at United, too, he's a fantastic player, but that's a kind of answer that's not good for me or the player."

