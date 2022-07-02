'It's a small, cold town' - Neymar warned against move to Newcastle by ex-Brazil international Edmundo

Former Brazil International Edmundo has warned Neymar from joining the English club Newcastle United.

Image Credit: Getty Images

A team that has been linked with a Neymar transfer is Newcastle United. Neymar has reportedly been available following the Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG's) appointment of Christophe Galtier and Luis Campos. At the same time, Newcastle is fresh off a takeover, which saw them climb up the English Premier League (EPL) table with Brazilians Bruno Guimeres and Joelinton taking the spotlight. However, Former Brazilian player Edmundo has reckoned that Neymar should stay away from the English club as it is in a small, cold town.

In a recent interview, the former Brazilian International told Mundo Ed, "Newcastle is the nouveau riche. Now, I've been to Newcastle. It's a small, cold town. If he has difficulty adapting to Paris, he would not be satisfied in Newcastle. If they pay him what he earns, he goes. But he needs to focus and concentrate, even because it's a World Cup year. If he has the equal performance to the last two World Cups, will the next coach see him as a pillar for the future?" ALSO READ: Here's how Liverpool players reacted as Mohamed Salah pens new contract

When asked about Neymar's move to PSG, Edmundo said, "It was not a good choice for him to go to PSG. It was natural that he would earn what Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo earn, but over time, at Barcelona. He understood that he should go to PSG because of the money. The sports project was spectacular, but it was more for the team to show up than win."

