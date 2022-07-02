Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'It's a small, cold town' - Neymar warned against move to Newcastle by ex-Brazil international Edmundo

    First Published Jul 2, 2022, 6:20 PM IST

    Former Brazil International Edmundo has warned Neymar from joining the English club Newcastle United.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    A team that has been linked with a Neymar transfer is Newcastle United. Neymar has reportedly been available following the Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG's) appointment of Christophe Galtier and Luis Campos. At the same time, Newcastle is fresh off a takeover, which saw them climb up the English Premier League (EPL) table with Brazilians Bruno Guimeres and Joelinton taking the spotlight. However, Former Brazilian player Edmundo has reckoned that Neymar should stay away from the English club as it is in a small, cold town.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In a recent interview, the former Brazilian International told Mundo Ed, "Newcastle is the nouveau riche. Now, I've been to Newcastle. It's a small, cold town. If he has difficulty adapting to Paris, he would not be satisfied in Newcastle. If they pay him what he earns, he goes. But he needs to focus and concentrate, even because it's a World Cup year. If he has the equal performance to the last two World Cups, will the next coach see him as a pillar for the future?"

    ALSO READ: Here's how Liverpool players reacted as Mohamed Salah pens new contract

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    When asked about Neymar's move to PSG, Edmundo said, "It was not a good choice for him to go to PSG. It was natural that he would earn what Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo earn, but over time, at Barcelona. He understood that he should go to PSG because of the money. The sports project was spectacular, but it was more for the team to show up than win."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The former Napoli player suggested a move to Serie A for Neymar. "I played for Napoli for six months, great to live in, beautiful, passionate fans. It would be great. He would do well in Italy," he concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs England, IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Fans stunned as Jasprit Bumrah hammers world record 35 runs in an over-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Fans stunned as Bumrah hammers world record 35 runs in an over

    India vs England, IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Social media rejoices as Ravindra Jadeja slams 3rd century-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Social media rejoices as Ravindra Jadeja slams 3rd century

    Indian super league 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC CFC signs striker Kwame Karikari of Ghana, here is more on him-ayh

    Chennaiyin FC signs striker Kwame Karikari of Ghana; here's more on him

    Here is how Liverpool players reacted as Mohamed Salah pens new contract-ayh

    Here's how Liverpool players reacted as Mohamed Salah pens new contract

    NBA Free-Agency 2022: Chicago Bulls re-sign Zach Lavine on 5-year USD 215 million contract-krn

    NBA Free-Agency 2022: Chicago Bulls re-sign Zach Lavine on 5-year USD 215 million contract

    Recent Stories

    Sharvari Wagh goes hot and busty in white lace top adds oomph to her style drb

    Sharvari Wagh goes hot and busty in white lace top; adds oomph to her style

    Udaipur murder 4 accused sent to 10 day NIA remand attacked by mob gcw

    Udaipur murder: 4 accused sent to 10-day NIA remand, attacked by mob

    Wriddhiman Saha granted NOC by CAB; officially leaves Bengal cricket team-ayh

    Wriddhiman Saha granted NOC by CAB; officially leaves Bengal cricket team

    Captain Amarinder Singh likely to be NDA s pick as Vice Presidential candidate Report gcw

    Captain Amarinder Singh likely to be NDA's pick as Vice Presidential candidate: Report

    India vs England, IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Fans stunned as Jasprit Bumrah hammers world record 35 runs in an over-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Fans stunned as Bumrah hammers world record 35 runs in an over

    Recent Videos

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon