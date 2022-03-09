Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2021-22: Ronaldo misses yet another training session with hip injury

    First Published Mar 9, 2022, 6:31 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo is nursing a hip problem that barred him from playing in the Manchester Derby on Sunday. Now, he has missed another training session with the club due to the same.

    Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly has a hip problem that compelled him to not travel with the squad to the Etihad Stadium last Sunday for the Manchester Derby against city rivals, table topper and defending champion Manchester City. The visitors lost brutally, 1-4. Meanwhile, he has missed out on the latest training session with the club.

    Reports suggest that it happens to be the same injury that forced Ronaldo to miss out on the consecutive matches against Aston Villa in January. In the meantime, after his injury flared up again, he flew back to Portugal. Also, Telegraph reports that he has not trained ever since, missing the latest session on Wednesday.

    ALSO WATCH: Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich

    Although Ronaldo has returned to Manchester and arrived at Carrington on Tuesday, it was decided that he would not train for now. United hopes to have him back in full flow by Sunday in its crucial home game against seventh-placed Tottenham Hotspur. A win could see the visitors topple the hosts while the former has played a couple of fewer matches.

    Speaking after United’s humiliation against City, the club’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick ascribed, “If we still want to have a chance to finish fourth at the end of the season, we can almost not drop any more points. And, we also know that in those ten games that we have to play, there are a few other difficult ones. So, let’s take it game by game.”

    ALSO READ: Rio Ferdinand stunned by reports of Rashford considering Man United future

    “For us, it’s important we keep developing the team, which we did in the last couple of months, and then make sure we can win the next two home games against Tottenham and Atletico [Madrid], two critical games for us to come,” concluded Rangnick.

