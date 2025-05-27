IPL 2025: How can RCB and GT join PBKS in Qualifier 1? Scenarios explained
Punjab Kings secured a top-two playoff spot. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans are vying for the remaining Qualifier 1 spot alongside PBKS. The outcome depends on the final league matches.
Who will join Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1?
Punjab Kings have secured their top two playoff spots after their commanding seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, May 26.
The Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings dethroned Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans from top of the points table with their ninth win of the season and a better net run rate. After the battle for top four, the race for top-two playoff spots has intensified with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans being the only teams left in contention to join Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1.
How can Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans join Punjab Kings in the top two of the playoff spots?
Punjab Kings likely to finish as table toppers
Punjab Kings are currently at the top of the points table with nine wins, four losses and one result while accumulating 19 points in 11 points. The Shreyas Iyer-led side is likely to finish the league stage as the table toppers before the playoffs, even if Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeat Lucknow Super Giants in their final league stage fixture, thanks to their Net Run Rate. Punjab Kings have a NRR of +0.372, while RCB have +0.255, which means even if RCB win their final match, they are unlikely to surpass PBKS on Net Run Rate, ensuring that Punjab Kings retain the top spot on the points table. The last time Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) was in the 2014, when they qualified for their maiden final but lost to Kolkata Knight Riders.
Gujarat Titans chances of top two finish
Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, dented their chances of securing their top two finish after suffering two consecutive defeats at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings. The IPL 2022 champions were at the top of the points table until Punjab Kings victory over Mumbai Indians, resulting in slipping to second place on the points table. Gujarat Titans have nine wins and five losses while accumulating 18 points. The chances of Gujarat Titans finishing in the top two of the playoffs look slim until and unless Royal Challengers Bengaluru lose to Lucknow Super Giants. If RCB lose, GT will retain the second spot on the points table with 18 points and join PBKS in Qualifier 1.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru eye 2nd spot
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be determined enough to take the second spot of the playoffs when they take on Lucknow Super Giants in their final league stage fixture. RCB are currently at the third spot on the points table with eight wins, four losses, and one no result while accumulating 17 points. The Rajat Patidar-led side's chances of making the top two of the playoff spots dented after their defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow. However, Bengaluru has a golden opportunity to bounce back. If RCB defeat LSG, the three-time IPL finalists and improve their net run rate above Gujarat Titans, they will move to the second spot and join Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 1.
Mumbai Indians to remain at 4th spot
Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians’ standings on the points table will remain unchanged, irrespective of the result between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants. With 16 points from 14 league matches, the five-time IPL champions are locked in at the fourth spot on the points table and will play in the Eliminator, facing either RCB or Gujarat Titans depending on who finishes third on the points table. The Hardik Pandya-led side secured their berth for the playoffs after defeating Delhi Capitals, but missed out on chances of finishing in top two following their defeat against Punjab Kings.