Image Credit : ANI

Punjab Kings have secured their top two playoff spots after their commanding seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, May 26.

The Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings dethroned Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans from top of the points table with their ninth win of the season and a better net run rate. After the battle for top four, the race for top-two playoff spots has intensified with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans being the only teams left in contention to join Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1.

How can Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans join Punjab Kings in the top two of the playoff spots?