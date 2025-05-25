Josh Hazlewood rejoins Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of their final league stage match, boosting their chances for a top-two finish. His return strengthens RCB's bowling attack after a recent loss highlighted their vulnerability.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has received a massive boost ahead of the IPL 2025 playoffs as the Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood rejoined the squad before their final league stage fixture against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, May 27.

Hazlewood’s participation in the remainder of the ongoing IPL season was clouded with uncertainty with many reports suggesting that the Australian pacer might not be available for the remaining matches of the RCB as he wanted to prepare for the World Test Championship Final, which will take place on June 20. Moreover, the 31-year-old was nursing with niggle injury that sidelined him for a match against Chennai Super Kings.

Josh Hazlewood and other Australian cricketers, including Mitchell Starc and Jake Fraser McGurk left India after the IPL 2025 was suspended for a week due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

Hazlewood rejoins RCB in time

Josh Hazlewood has ended all the speculations of not returning to India for the remainder of the IPL 2025 by rejoining Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of the IPL 2025. In a video posted by RCB on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Hazlewood expressed his excitement to return for the remaining IPL matches, adding that he bowled a few overs in Brisbane in order to be fit.

“Yeah obviously, it's great to be back. Made the most of the last week in Brisbane and bowled quite a few overs. Everything is feeling very good. Hopefully, I will get the ball rolling. Looking forward to practice," Australian pacer said.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru left the absence of Josh Hazlewood in their 42-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad. RCB bowlers conceded 231 runs, allowing SRH to set a 232-run target for the three-time IPL finalists to chase. RCB failed to chase down the target as they were bundled out for 189 in 19.4 overs despite strong starts by Phil Salt (62) and Virat Kohli (45) at the top.

Josh Hazlewood is the leading wicket-taker for Royal Challengers Bengaluru with 18 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 17.27 and an economy rate of 8.44 in 10 matches.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru eye for the top two finish

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently at the third spot on the points table with 8 wins, 4 losses and a no-result in 13 matches. Their defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad dented their chances of making it to the top two of the playoff spots.

However, RCB still have a chance to finish in two spots on the points table. In this case, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will have to defeat Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings must defeat table toppers Gujarat Titans in their respective final league matches.

This scenario will push RCB to 19 points, giving them a superior Net Run Rate (NRR) edge over Gujarat Titans, securing a top-two finish and a spot in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2025 playoffs. The teams that finish in the top two will get two chances to qualify for the final.