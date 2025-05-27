Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS secured a top-two IPL 2025 playoff spot with a seven-wicket win over MI. A viral video of Shashank Singh predicting this in March resurfaced, with the batter calling it “satisfying” and revealing the team’s title vision.

Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings secured top-two finish in the IPL 2025 playoffs with a win over Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, May 27.

Punjab Kings moved to top of the points table after a commanding seven-wicket win over the five-time champions Mumbai Indians in their final league stage match before the playoffs. With a target of 185, PBKS chased it down with 9 balls to spare. Josh Inglis led the team’s run-chase with a brilliant knock of 73 off 42 balls at an impressive strike rate of 173.81. The Australian batter formed a crucial 109-run partnership for the second wicket with opener Priyansh Arya, who played great innings of 62 off 35 balls.

Apart from Inglis and Priyansh, Shreyas Iyer too contributed with an unbeaten captain’s quickfire innings of 26 off 16 balls. When PBKS needed just 4 runs off 10 balls to win. Iyer smashed a six to take the team over the finish line in the penultimate over of the run-chase.

Shashank Singh’s prediction comes true

As Punjab Kings sealed their berth in the top-two of the playoffs, Shashank Singh’s name has been making buzz on social media after a video of him went viral on social media where he confidently predicted that the team would finish in the top-two of the playoffs spots.

Speaking in a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra in March this year, the Punjab Kings batter openly expressed his team’s confidence to secure top-two playoffs spot before the ongoing IPL season.

“Punjab Kings will finish top two, likh ke le lelo. 14th match hone ke baad mein aapko message karunga, please mera podcast wapas chalaao.” Shashank said to Shubhankar.

(Punjab Kings will finish in the top two, mark my words. After the 14th match, I’ll message you—please play my podcast again.)

Punjab Kings are likely to finish at the top of the points table with nine wins, four defeats, and one no result while accumulating 19 points in 14 matches. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, PBKS have emerged as one of the serious title contenders of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) are one of the three original teams, alongside Royal Challengers Bengaluru (formerly Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils) to have not won an IPL title since the inaugural season of the tournament in 2008. PBKS reached the final in IPL 2014, but lost to Kolkata Knight Riders. Since then, they failed to qualify for the playoffs until the ongoing IPL 2025.

Shashank Singh on his viral prediction video

Reacting to his viral prediction video after the PBKS win over MI, Shashank Singh stated that it was very ‘satisfying’ while admitting that it is not easy to finish in top two in the league like IPL. He revealed that the entire Punjab squad manifested itself by finishing in top two and created a WhatsApp group of winning the title this year.

“It feels surreal. Finishing in the top two is not easy in a league like the IPL. To be very honest, it's very satisfying," Shashank said at the post-match press conference.

"The best thing is, obviously, we manifested this as a team - not just individually, but as a unit. Right after the auction, we created a WhatsApp group and talked about winning the title this year. Our first aim was to finish in the top two, and we've cleared that hurdle.” he added,