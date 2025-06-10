South Africa's Temba Bavuma views England's swing-friendly conditions as an opportunity in the WTC Final against Australia. With strong bowling on both sides, he believes the key lies in batting well enough to give bowlers a defendable total.

Ahead of their clash against Australia in the World Test Championship Final 2025, on June 11 at the Home of Cricket, Lord's, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma believed that the swinging ball in England conditions offers an opportunity for his team, as it differs from both Australian and South African conditions.

"With the swinging ball, [it's] very different to Australian conditions. Different to South African conditions as well. So that gives us an opportunity," Temba Bavuma said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Bavuma will be playing one of the biggest Tests of his life, aiming to win his country's first-ever world title during the WTC final against Australia at Lord's on June 11.

Proteas skipper on bowling attacks

The Proteas skipper also believed both teams have formidable bowling attacks and felt the real opportunity is within the two batting lineups, how they give their bowlers a score to bowl at.

"I think both teams have formidable bowling attacks. I think the real opportunity is within the two batting line-ups and how they are able to kind of front up and give their bowlers a score to bowl at," he added.

In 63 Tests so far, Bavuma has scored 3,606 runs at an average of 37.95, with four centuries and 24 fifties, with the best score of 172 after 108 innings. In this ongoing WTC 2023-25 cycle, Bavuma has scored 609 runs in seven Tests at an average of 60.90, with two centuries and four fifties. His best score is 113.

South Africa aiming for maiden WTC title

South Africa is eyeing their maiden ICC title in the longest format and has assembled a formidable unit with a potent pace attack and a determined batting order.

On the other hand, Pat Cummins-led Australia enters this WTC Final having clinched the previous WTC title by defeating India in the final. They followed this up with a historic ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 triumph, once again overcoming India in the decider on Indian soil.

South Africa playing XI for WTC final: Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verrynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi. (ANI)

