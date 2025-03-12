IPL 2025: Chris Gayle's 175 to Virat Kohli's 113 - 6 greatest batting performances in tournament history

Read Full Gallery

Over the last several years, there have been several batters who have entertained the fans with their breathtaking performances, match-winning knocks and unforgettable innings in the IPL history.

Image Credit: Twitter

With Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 just 10 days away from commencement, the fans across India are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the thrilling matches between the best teams in the tournament history. The 18th edition of IPL will take place on March 22, with the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Over the last several years, there have been several batters who have entertained the fans with their breathtaking performances, match-winning knocks and unforgettable innings that have etched their names in the history of Indian Premier League. From blistering centuries to heroic run-chases, these performances have defined the legacy of the tournament. Here are 6 greatest batting performances in IPL history:

Image Credit: Twitter

1. Chris Gayle (175* vs Pune Warriors India in 2013) Former Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Chris Gayle wrecked havoc with his aggressive strokeplay, which was his playing style throughout his career. Gayle played a phenomenal and record-breaking unbeaten innings of 175 off 66 balls, including 13 fours and 17 sixes after Royal Challengers Bangalore decided to bat first against Pune Warrior in Bengaluru. Gayle batted at an impressive strike rate of 265.15 and his knock helped RCB post a then record total of 263/5 in 20 overs, which was successfully defended by the bowlers by restricting PWI to 133/9. It’s been over a decade since Chris Gayle smashed the record individual score in the history of IPL, no one has come close to breaking it, making it one of the unassailable records in T20 cricket history.

Image Credit: Twitter

2. Brendon McCullum (158* vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2008) Cricket fans could have asked for a better start to the IPL than Brendon McCullum’s sensational innings in the first match of the tournament between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. McCullum, who was one of the most aggressive batters in the history of cricket, unleashed his firepower and launched a brutal assault on RCB bowling attack as he played a phenomenal innings of 158 off 73, including 10 fours and 13 sixes, at an astounding strike rate of 216.43. His knock helped KKR post a total of 222/3 in 20 overs, which was successfully defended by the bowlers, bundling out RCB for 82. Brendon McCullum scored almost 72% of Kolkata Knight Riders' total, making it one of the most dominant individual performances in IPL history. Also read: IPL 2025: David Warner to Daryl Mitchell - 5 players who could replace Harry Brook at Delhi Capitals

Image Credit: Twitter

3. Virat Kohli (113 vs Kings XI Punjab in 2016) The IPL 2016 was Virat Kohli’s record-breaking season, amassing 973 runs in 16 matches. One of his best performances of the season came against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). He played a fighting innings of his IPL career for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Fighting not in a sense of chasing a massive total, but to prove himself what he is made up of. Kohli played a brilliant innings of 113 off just 50 balls, including 12 fours and 8 sixes. However, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s former captain and stalwart battled through injury as he had 8 stitches on his right thumb. Yet, Kohli anchored the team’s innings brilliantly and helped the side post a total of 222/3 in 15 overs, the overs revised due to rain in Bengaluru. Kohli’s effort did not go in vain as RCB bowlers restricted KXIP to 120/9 in 14 overs.

Image Credit: Twitter

4. Kieron Pollard (87 vs CSK in 2021) Mumbai Indians power-hitter Kieron Pollard played one of the greatest innings in the history of IPL. Chasing a 219-run target set by Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians were left reeling at 81/3 after the quick fall of wickets of Rohit Sharma (35), Suryakumar Yadav (3), and Quinton de Kock (38). Pollard stepped up for the side and played scintillating unbeaten innings of 87 off 24 balls to help MI chase down the target on the final ball of the match. He stitched a crucial 89-run partnership with Krunal Pandya (32 off 23 balls) to lift Mumbai Indians from 81/3 to 170/4. After Krunal’s dismissal, it was one-man show by Pollard as he took MI over the line with his brute power-hitting, leaving Chennai Super Kings bowling attack clueless. When MI needed 16 runs off 6 balls, Kieron held his nerve and remained calm under pressure as he finished the chase in a dramatic fashion. Also read: IPL 2025: Chahal hilariously mocks Rizwan's 'oh yes, it is a two' during Punjab Kings' match practice (WATCH)

Image Credit: Twitter

5. Suresh Raina (87 vs KXIP in 2014 Qualifier 2) Suresh Raina played one of the greatest innings in the history of IPL. Raina launched a brutal assault on Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) with his power-hitting ability in the Qualifier 2. Raine played phenomenal innings of 87 off just 25 balls in Chennai Super Kings’ 227-run chase. He raced to fifty in just 16 balls, making it one of the fastest fifties in the history of IPL. His breathtaking innings included 12 fours and 6 sixes and batted at an exceptional strike rate of 348. However, Suresh Raina’s stay at the crease came to an end after he was run out by George Bailey. His dismissal turned the game in Punjab’s favour as Chennai Super Kings fell 25 runs short achieving the 227-run target set by Kings XI Punjab. Despite the loss, Suresh Raina’s innings went down one of the most explosive knocks in the history of IPL.

Image Credit: Twitter

6. Travis Head (102 vs RCB in 2024) Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Travis Head is one of the most explosive batters in red-ball cricket and his performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024 was not an exception. Opting to bat first by SRH, Travis Head and his opening partner Abhishek Sharma raced the team to 76 runs in just six overs before the former took charge and unleashed a brutal assault on RCB bowling attack. Head reached his century in just 39 balls, making it one of the fastest centuries in IPL history. The left-handed batter played an incredible innings of 102 off 41 balls, guiding Sunrisers Hyderabad post a record-breaking total of 287/3 in 20 overs. His effort did not go in vain as SRH bowlers successfully defended the team’s total, restricting 262/7 in 20 overs despite fifties by Dinesh Karthik (83) and Faf du Plessis (62). Travis Head’s knock is also regarded as one of the greatest innings by an overseas batter.

Latest Videos