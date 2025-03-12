IPL 2025: Chahal hilariously mocks Rizwan's 'oh yes, it is a two' during Punjab Kings' match practice (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Punjab Kings new recruit and veteran Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal hilariously trolled Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan’s famous line during the team’s match practice session in Himanchal Pradesh’s Dharamshala on Tuesday, March 11.

Yuzvendra Chahal was acquired for a whopping INR 18 crore by Punjab Kings at the IPL 2025 Auction, making one of the most expensive Indian players in the history of Indian Premier League. Also, he became the most expensive spinner at the IPL 2025 auction. Mohali-based IPL franchise faced bidding wars from Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad before successfully acquiring the services of veteran spinner.

Also read: IPL 2025: David Warner to Daryl Mitchell - 5 players who could replace Harry Brook at Delhi Capitals

Chahal has already joined Punjab Kings’ preparatory camp ahead of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League. Yuzvendra Chahal, who is often known for his sense of humour and fun-loving nature, brought laughter to the Punjab Kings' camp during the practice session. In a video posted by himself on its X handle (formerly Twitter), the 32-year-old can be seen having a lighthearted moment with his teammates while hilariously mimicking Mohammed Rizwan’s famous line ‘oh yes, it is a two.’

Also, Yuzvendra Chahal hilariously asked Shashank Singh ‘dar gaye kya?’ (did you get afraid). Along with the video, Chahal captioned, "Ricky ponting ,got an opening slot to spare? I'm all set!"

WATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal mocking Mohammed Rizwan

Yuzvendra Chahal has been in the spotlight over the last few months due to speculation of his divorce from his wife Dhanashree Verma. The couple has been reportedly living separately for the last 18 months before they officially divorced with mutual consent at the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai last month. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in a private ceremony with the presence of close family members and friends on December 22, 2020 in Gurgaon.

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal was present at the Dubai International Stadium for the Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand on Sunday. The veteran Indian spinner seemed to be out of reckoning in India’s white-ball setup as he played for the national side in a T20I against West Indies in August 2023. He was not picked for the ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy 2025.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s IPL performance

Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the most successful bowlers in the history of Indian Premier League. Chahal began his IPL journey with Mumbai Indians in 2011 and then moved to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2014, where he had a long stint of seven years. After a seven-year stint with RCB, Chahal was recruited by Rajasthan Royals in 2022 and played a pivotal role in helping the side reach the final of the IPL in 2023, but lost to Gujarat Titans.

In April 2024, Yuzvendra Chahal scripted history by becoming the first bowler to complete 200 IPL wickets, achieving the feat against Mumbai Indians in Jaipur. Chahal is one of the most experienced players in the history of IPL, having played the tournament for over a decade while plying trade for MI, RCB, and RR.

In 160 IPL matches, Yuzvendra Chahal has picked 205 wickets, including six four-wicket hauls and a fifer, at an average of 22.44 and an economy rate of 7.84. He will look to play a pivotal role for Punjab Kings’ quest for maiden IPL triumph.

Also read: IPL 2025: Ravindra Jadeja makes iconic Pushpa style entry as he joins CSK camp ahead of the season (WATCH)

Latest Videos