Varun made his IPL debut in 2019 with Punjab Kings before joining KKR in 2020, where he has remained a core player. Internationally, he debuted for India in July 2021 and has since featured in both T20Is and ODIs. His ability to deliver breakthroughs with his variations has made him a dependable bowler. Since October 2024, he has taken over 60 wickets in T20Is at an average of 13.52, underlining his impact.