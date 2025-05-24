Image Credit : Getty

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce the India squad for the five-match Test series against England today (May 24, Saturday). The chief selector Ajit Agarkar is likely to hold a press conference at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai to unveil the squad for the England tour, starting on June 20.

The India squad announcement has a lot of buzz and anticipation, given that given that it marks the beginning of a new era in Indian Test cricket following the retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit and Virat retired from the format ahead of the England tour, while Ashwin announced his international retirement in midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after The Gabba Test.

Let’s take a look at what to expect from much-anticipated India's Test squad announcement