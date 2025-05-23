Gautam Gambhir discusses the impact of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Test retirement on Team India, highlighting it as an opportunity for other players while acknowledging the void left by the stalwarts.

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has finally shared his thoughts on the Test retirements of two Indian batting stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma ahead of the five-match series against England, starting on June 20.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli decided to retire from the longest format of the game before India’s crucial England tour, which is the beginning of the new World Test Championship Cycle 2025-27. Rohit was the first to call it quits from red-ball cricket after he was removed from Test captaincy despite the earlier reports suggesting that the veteran batter would lead the Test side in England tour following his leadership success at the Champions Trophy this year.

Just a few days later, Virat Kohli stunned the Indian cricket fraternity and cricket community as a whole by announcing his decision to pull the curtains down on his illustrious Test career. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have left a huge void in India’s Test batting as the duo was the cornerstones of the line–up, delivering consistent performances for over a decade while taking the team through a golden era with their leadership.

Opportunities for other players to step in

Speaking to News18, Gautam Gambhir acknowledged that the Indian team will miss the experience of two batting stalwarts, but added that it is an opportunity for other players to step into their shoes. He also cited the example of Team India winning the Champions Trophy this year without the presence of lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

“Yes, we’ve got to be without two senior players—two really experienced players. Sometimes, I believe that it’s an opportunity for someone else to put their hand up and say, ‘Okay, I’m ready for it.’ So yes, it will be tough, but there will be players putting their hands up for sure.” Team India head coach said.

“This question was asked to me before the Champions Trophy as well, when Jasprit Bumrah wasn’t there. I said exactly the same thing: someone missing out might give another person an opportunity to do something special for the country. Hopefully, there will be other guys waiting for that opportunity,” he added.

Team India will play Test series without Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli for the first time since 2011. The last India played without two batting stalwarts was in the fourth Test of the five-match series against England at The Oval in 2011. Kohli made his Test debut in 2011 during the West Indies tour, while Rohit made his debut in whites for India in the home Test series against West Indies in 2013.

Virat Kohli retired as the fourth-leading run-getter for Team India in Tests, amassing 9230 runs, including 30 centuries and 31 centuries, at an average of 46 in 123 matches. While Rohit Sharma finished his Test career with 4301 runs, including 12 centuries and 18 fifties, at an average of 40.57 in 67 matches.

Will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli play in the 2027 ODI World Cup?

After retiring from Test, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will now play ODI cricket as they already stepped away from the T20Is following Team India’s T20 World Cup triumph last year. The main question is about two batting stalwarts' future in ODI cricket and participation at the ODI World Cup in 2027, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Speaking on Ro-Ko’s ODI World Cup participation, Gautam Gambhir stated that the team will shift their focus on the T20 World Cup after the England Test tour, adding that the planning about the ODI World Cup, which is still two years away, is premature at this stage.

“We still have a T20 World Cup before that, and that is again a huge tournament, which is going to happen in India in February-March. So, the entire focus at the moment—after England—will be on the T20 World Cup.” Team India head coach said.

“And November-December 2027 is still two-and-a-half years away. I’ve always said one thing—if you keep performing, age is just a number,” he added.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli expressed their desire to play the ODI World Cup in 2027 after Team India failed to clinch the coveted trophy after losing to Australia in the final in 2023 in Ahmedabad.