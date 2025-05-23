Image Credit : Getty

Team India batter Shubman Gill has reportedly been chosen as Virat Kohli’s successor as No.4 batter in the Tests ahead of the squad announcement for the five-match Test series against England. Ahead of the England tour, Virat Kohli decided to step away from the longest format of the game after playing for 14 years and 123 matches for Team India.

With the retirement of Virat Kohli, the BCCI selectors and Team India management face the fresh challenges of filling the crucial No.4 batting spot and Shubman Gill has reportedly emerged as the potential candidate to take on this vital role. However, the question is Gill a right candidate to succeed Kohli as the No.4 batter for Team India in Tests?