Indian Wells Masters: Djokovic features in main draw amidst participation doubts

Novak Djokovic of Serbia’s participation in competitive ATP tournaments has become limited from this year due to his non-vaccinated status for COVID. With the Indian Wells and Miami Masters scheduled consecutively, the United States of America (USA) demands complete vaccination for all its visitors. While his participation seems doubtful as a result, he has still featured in the main draw of the Indian Wells.

In a statement, Indian Wells organisers said, "We are currently in communication with his team; however, it has not been determined if he will participate in the event by getting (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) approval to enter the country." Djokovic's picture is also featured in the "We Miss You" wall of the players missing out on the tournament this season.

Djokovic’s last competition happened to be in Dubai last month, where he was ousted by Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic in the quarters. His participation in the 2022 Australian Open (AO) was denied for being non-vaccinated. His legal trial drew widespread media attention before being eventually deported, as Rafael Nadal of Spain won the tournament, thus becoming the record 21-time Grand Slam champion.

Earlier, Dominic Thiem of Austria was forced to withdraw from Indian Wells and Miami. He continues to recover from the right wrist injury he suffered last year during the Mallorca Championships. "I had perfect practice weeks. The wrist is excellent, and the hand is getting better and better, but I have still decided to pull out of Indian Wells and Miami to start on the clay courts," he said on Instagram.