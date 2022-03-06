Wimbledon 2022: Roger Federer's dry Grand Slam spell to continue?
Roger Federer has been out of action for nearly eight months. His return at Wimbledon 2022 is doubtful, while he eyes a comeback late this summer.
Roger Federer of Switzerland has been out of regular tennis action for nearly eight months now. In the last couple of years, he has suffered recurring knee problems, as he also underwent surgery for the same. While he was expected to return early this year, it is likely to be delayed to late summer, while his participation in the 2022 Wimbledon remains doubtful.
Federer's last competitive appearance was back last July when he lost in the Wimbledon quarters to Hubert Hurkacz of Poland. While he withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics, he underwent his third knee surgery in 18 months. While he played 13 matches in 2021, he managed just six in 2020.
Speaking to Swiss broadcaster SRF, Federer gave an update on his situation, noting, "I am doing well, much better. I was on crutches for two months, it was long, and I had to start from scratch. But, it was the right thing to do. The knee wasn't doing well after Wimbledon. Now, I'm slowly getting to a phase where I can think about a comeback."
Federer added that he recently underwent Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), which turned out to be good and gave encouraging results. The Swiss has won 20 Grand Slam titles, tied second with Novak Djokovic of Serbia, while his last Slam title came during the Australian Open 2018. He seems on track to play the 2022 US Open, slated to get underway from August 29.
Post US Open, he will be joining forces with record 21-time Slam winner Rafael Nadal of Spain for Team Europe during the Laver Cup 2022, which takes place in London between September 23-25. The legendary Bjorn Borg of Sweden will captain the European team.