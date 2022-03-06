Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wimbledon 2022: Roger Federer's dry Grand Slam spell to continue?

    First Published Mar 6, 2022, 11:09 AM IST

    Roger Federer has been out of action for nearly eight months. His return at Wimbledon 2022 is doubtful, while he eyes a comeback late this summer.

    Roger Federer of Switzerland has been out of regular tennis action for nearly eight months now. In the last couple of years, he has suffered recurring knee problems, as he also underwent surgery for the same. While he was expected to return early this year, it is likely to be delayed to late summer, while his participation in the 2022 Wimbledon remains doubtful.

    Federer's last competitive appearance was back last July when he lost in the Wimbledon quarters to Hubert Hurkacz of Poland. While he withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics, he underwent his third knee surgery in 18 months. While he played 13 matches in 2021, he managed just six in 2020.

    ALSO READ: Laver Cup 2022 - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal confirmed to compete as fans await 'Fedal' reunion

    Speaking to Swiss broadcaster SRF, Federer gave an update on his situation, noting, "I am doing well, much better. I was on crutches for two months, it was long, and I had to start from scratch. But, it was the right thing to do. The knee wasn't doing well after Wimbledon. Now, I'm slowly getting to a phase where I can think about a comeback."

    Federer added that he recently underwent Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), which turned out to be good and gave encouraging results. The Swiss has won 20 Grand Slam titles, tied second with Novak Djokovic of Serbia, while his last Slam title came during the Australian Open 2018. He seems on track to play the 2022 US Open, slated to get underway from August 29.

    ALSO READ: Novak Djokovic glorified with Serbian stamps; joins Roger Federer

    Post US Open, he will be joining forces with record 21-time Slam winner Rafael Nadal of Spain for Team Europe during the Laver Cup 2022, which takes place in London between September 23-25. The legendary Bjorn Borg of Sweden will captain the European team.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Journalist Boria Majumdar to sue Wriddhiman Saha for defamation-ayh

    Journalist to sue Wriddhiman Saha for defamation

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Fans praise Ravichandran Ashwin-Ravindra Jadeja as India leads by 466 on Day 2-ayh

    IND vs SL, Mohali Test: Fans praise Ashwin-Jadeja as India leads by 466 on Day 2

    RIP Shane Warne: Spin legend's final moments in Thailand revealed (WATCH)

    RIP Shane Warne: Spin legend's final moments in Thailand revealed

    Ukraine War: F1 team Haas terminates Russian driver Mazepin's contract

    Ukraine War: F1 team Haas terminates Russian driver Mazepin's contract

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Virat Kohli gets guard of honour from teammates during his 100th Test-ayh

    IND vs SL: Kohli gets guard of honour from teammates during his 100th Test

    Recent Stories

    Elizabeth Hurley on ex-fiance Shane Warne's passing; actress shares emotional throwback photos RCB

    Elizabeth Hurley on ex-fiance Shane Warne's passing; actress shares emotional throwback photos

    Journalist Boria Majumdar to sue Wriddhiman Saha for defamation-ayh

    Journalist to sue Wriddhiman Saha for defamation

    Private military outfits fighting in Russia Ukraine war gcw

    Private military outfits fighting in Russia-Ukraine war?

    Janhvi Kapoor's mother, Sridevi never trusted daughter's judgement of men RCB

    Janhvi Kapoor's mother, Sridevi never trusted daughter's judgement of men

    Ukraine war PayPal Visa Mastercard suspend its services in Russia gcw

    Ukraine war: PayPal, Visa, Mastercard suspend its services in Russia

    Recent Videos

    Racism amid Russian invasion Ukrainian civilians pushed and hit Indian students

    Ukrainians told Indian students, 'will not let black people enter trains'

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine crisis Indian students relive war horror

    'Air raid sirens kept going off...' Indian students relive Ukraine war horror

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Disappointing for OFC to finish the season with a loss to JFC - Kino Garcia-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Disappointing for OFC to finish the season with a loss - Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFc vs OFC: Odisha FC tried to make things difficult for Jamshedpur FC - Owen Coyle-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha tried to make things difficult for Jamshedpur - Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: JFC is looking forward to another win against ATKMB - Ishan Pandita-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: JFC is looking forward to another win against ATKMB - Pandita

    Video Icon