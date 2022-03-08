Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Zverev put on probation for Acapulco meltdown; 8-week suspension on the cards

    First Published Mar 8, 2022, 1:31 PM IST

    Alexander Zverev had an outburst during the ATP Acapulco Open 2022, where he smashed his racquet on the chair umpire’s podium. He has been handed an eight-week deferred suspension.

    Alexander Zverev of Germany has been in the news of late. He was involved in an on-court outburst during the 2022 ATP Acapulco Open when he smashed his racquet onto the chair umpire’s podium. As a result, he has been sanctioned by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) with a fine, while now, he could be handed an eight-week ban.

    According to the latest report by ATP, Zverev has been found guilty of an ‘Aggravated Behaviour’ under the ATP Rules of Player Major Offense. On the same note, he has been handed an additional fine of $25,000, while he had been previously fined his tournament fee of $31,570. While he has been served with the eight-week ban, it has been deferred on probation until February 22, 2023.

    ALSO READ: Serena Williams claims she 'would be in jail' for Zverev-like umpire outburst

    As per ATP, the probation pertains to:
    “Unsportsmanlike Conduct based upon an act, such as disrespectful or aggressive behaviour directed towards an official, opponent, spectator, or other person during or upon conclusion of a match.”
    “Verbal or Physical Abuse of an official, opponent, spectator, or any other person while on-court or on-site.”

    “If the conditions are met, the penalties will be formally dismissed following the completion of the probation period. If the conditions are not met, the penalties will be invoked after any appeal process is exhausted. Per ATP Rules, Player Major Offense determinations are made solely by ATP’s Senior Vice President of Rules & Competition and independently of ATP Management and Board. Zverev has until Friday, March 11, to appeal against the outcome of the investigation,” ATP concluded in a statement.

