Zverev put on probation for Acapulco meltdown; 8-week suspension on the cards

Alexander Zverev of Germany has been in the news of late. He was involved in an on-court outburst during the 2022 ATP Acapulco Open when he smashed his racquet onto the chair umpire’s podium. As a result, he has been sanctioned by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) with a fine, while now, he could be handed an eight-week ban.

According to the latest report by ATP, Zverev has been found guilty of an ‘Aggravated Behaviour’ under the ATP Rules of Player Major Offense. On the same note, he has been handed an additional fine of $25,000, while he had been previously fined his tournament fee of $31,570. While he has been served with the eight-week ban, it has been deferred on probation until February 22, 2023. ALSO READ: Serena Williams claims she 'would be in jail' for Zverev-like umpire outburst

As per ATP, the probation pertains to:

“Unsportsmanlike Conduct based upon an act, such as disrespectful or aggressive behaviour directed towards an official, opponent, spectator, or other person during or upon conclusion of a match.”

“Verbal or Physical Abuse of an official, opponent, spectator, or any other person while on-court or on-site.”