IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic flaunts her latest summer look

Hardik Pandya has had a decent stint with Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, his wife Natasa Stankovic has flaunted her latest summer look.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has had an upright stint in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Leading his new team Gujarat Titans (GT), he has put the side at the top of the points table and is well in contention to steer it to the playoffs. In the meantime, his Serbian Bollywood wife Natasa Stankovic is doing a great job in terms of her looks.

Natasa has been accompanying Pandya throughout IPL 2022, besides cheering for him and his team from the stands of the venues. As a result, she is also flaunting her gorgeous looks and giving out fashionista vibes. Also, with the summer nearly here, she has been exhibiting her summer looks through some exotic dressing. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

In the recent post that she shared, she is seen at the hospitality stands of the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, during Friday's GT's match against record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI), which the former lost by just five runs. However, Natasa exhibited her cool summer look, as she wears a single-piece knee-length dress, held a green purse and donned the sunglass. She captioned the images, "We’re not meant to stay the same. change is good. 💚✨"

Earlier, Natasa had given presented another one of her summer looks. In this, she clicks mirror and self selfies, as she wears a white shirt, along with a black skirt, carrying a zebra-striped handbag, while she captioned the photos with a zebra emoji. Has to be admitted that Natasa has some good summer fashion collections. ALSO READ: IPL 2022, GT vs MI - Pandya upset with batters as Gujarat suffers twin straight losses

