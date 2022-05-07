Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, GT vs MI: Pandya upset with batters as Gujarat suffers twin straight losses

    On Saturday, Gujarat Titans lost to Mumbai Indians by five runs in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, GT skipper Hardik Pandya was not impressed by his batters, as his side suffered two consecutive losses.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs MI: Hardik Pandya upset with batters against Mumbai Indians as Gujarat Titans suffers twin straight losses-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 7, 2022, 12:28 PM IST

    It was not the ideal night for new team Gujarat Titans (GT), suffering a loss to record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 51 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, GT fell short by five runs, while it was the side's second successive loss. Meanwhile, GT skipper Hardik Pandya was left unimpressed by his batters.

    As for the match, MI was asked to bat first by Pandya. The former champion posted an above-par total of 177/6, thanks to Ishan Kishan, skipper Rohit Sharma and Tim David's impressive batting, while Rashid Khan was unique with his leg-spins for GT. In reply, GT could manage 172/5, falling short by five runs despite opener Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill slamming half-centuries. In contrast, Murugan Ashwin of MI was exceptional with his leg-spins.

    FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - GT vs MI (Match 51)

    After the defeat, Pandya said, "On any day, we'd take nine off the last over. The two run-outs cost us the game. I think batters let us down. In T20s, you can't lose back-to-back games. No blame games, as we have cleared such games. We have made rookie mistakes which cost us this one."

    "We played good cricket for 19.2 overs in our innings. One or two hits would have made a difference. We should not have let it come down to the last over. I think bowlers did a fantastic job by putting pressure and pulling it back to 170, as they were on the way to 200," he concluded.

    Last Updated May 7, 2022, 12:28 PM IST
