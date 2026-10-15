India vs West Indies 4th T20I: From Batting to Bowling, 5 Reasons Team India Lost
Team India lost the 4th T20 match against West Indies by 24 runs at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. We break down the five main reasons that changed the match result.
These mistakes cost India the match against West Indies.
Team India faced a huge disappointment in the fourth T20 match against West Indies at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The Indian batters struggled during the crucial phase of the massive run chase. West Indies bowler Keemo Paul completely changed the game with his brilliant bowling. He took 5 wickets for just 41 runs in his 4 overs and crushed India's winning chances. Team India lost wickets in quick succession, and this became the main reason for their downfall.
Middle order failure and big target pressure.
Team India started the massive 248-run chase decently. Abhishek Sharma looked good initially, but the middle-order batters failed to deliver. Captain Shreyas Iyer scored just 16 runs and went back to the pavilion. Nitish Kumar Reddy scored 41 runs and Tilak Varma scored 43 runs to keep the fight alive. However, the mounting run-rate pressure forced them to play big shots and lose their wickets. Team India lost wickets continuously in the final overs and fell short of the target.
Run rate slows down after the powerplay.
Team India scored good runs in the first six overs, but the West Indies spinners bowled tightly in the middle overs and stopped the run flow. Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase completely blocked the scoring rate. They bowled many dot balls and never allowed the Indian batters to settle at the crease. The required run rate shot up during this phase. This put immense mental pressure on the young Indian batters.
Arshdeep Singh walks off retired out.
The match reached a thrilling climax in the final overs. Arshdeep Singh suffered a severe injury while batting. Shamar Joseph bowled a sharp short-pitched delivery that hit Arshdeep's left bicep, and he struggled with intense pain. The team physio rushed to the ground and provided treatment. However, Arshdeep could not continue and walked off retired out. This unexpected injury badly affected India's winning chances.
Brilliant fielding and planning by West Indies.
The West Indies team entered this match with excellent strategies. Captain Shai Hope rotated his bowlers perfectly with smart tactical changes. Players like Rovman Powell took stunning catches in the outfield and gave no chances to the Indian batters. The Windies bowlers handled the pressure brilliantly in the death overs and restricted the scoring. Team India eventually lost the match by 24 runs, and this victory leveled the five-match series 2-2.
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