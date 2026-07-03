Football fans, get ready! The Durand Cup 2026 is starting with a bang. Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are in the same group, Group A. The other two teams are CISF Protectors and South United FC. The full schedule is out, with 24 teams split into four groups.

Durand Cup 2026:India's iconic football tournament, the Durand Cup, is all set to begin on July 25, 2026. The month-long competition will wrap up on August 23. This year, the matches will be held across five cities: Kolkata, Ranchi, Imphal, Guwahati, and Shillong. In Kolkata, the games will be played at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan and Kishore Bharati Krirangan, with the grand final scheduled at Yuba Bharati.

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A Kolkata Derby to Kick Things Off?

Yes, you heard that right! This year's Durand Cup will kick off with the much-awaited Kolkata Derby. Arch-rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have been placed in the same group, Group A. The other two teams joining them in the group are CISF Protectors and South United Football Club. The schedule confirms that the tournament will begin with this high-voltage clash.

A total of 24 teams are participating in this year's tournament. They have been divided into four groups. With both Kolkata giants in Group A, fans are in for a treat right from the start.

Full Schedule for Mohun Bagan & East Bengal

July 25, Saturday: Mohun Bagan vs. East Bengal (Yuba Bharati Krirangan, 5:00 PM)

July 31, Friday: East Bengal vs. CISF Protectors (Kishore Bharati Krirangan, 7:30 PM)

August 4, Tuesday: Mohun Bagan vs. South United Football Club (Yuba Bharati Krirangan, 7:00 PM)

August 7, Friday: East Bengal vs. South United Football Club (Yuba Bharati Krirangan, 7:00 PM)

August 10, Monday: Mohun Bagan vs. CISF Protectors (Kishore Bharati Krirangan, 4:00 PM)

Meanwhile, another Kolkata-based team, Mohammedan Sporting, is in Group B. The defending champions, NorthEast United, have been placed in Group F. It's clear the tournament is starting with a bang, thanks to the Kolkata Derby.

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