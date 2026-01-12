Virat Kohli became only the fifth cricketer to score 3000 international runs against New Zealand across formats. His tally now stands at 3020 runs in 59 matches and 71 innings, averaging 46.46 with nine centuries and 16 fifties. He joined Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, and Joe Root in this elite club. Kohli also completed 100 half‑centuries batting at No.3, becoming only the third player after Ponting and Kumar Sangakkara to achieve this feat.