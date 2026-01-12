- Home
IND vs NZ: 5 Unforgettable Records Virat Kohli Created During India’s First ODI Against New Zealand
Virat Kohli scripted five major milestones during India’s first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara. From crossing 3000 runs versus the Kiwis to becoming India’s fifth most‑capped ODI player, here’s a look at his record‑breaking night.
Fifth Player To Reach 3000 International Runs Against New Zealand
Virat Kohli became only the fifth cricketer to score 3000 international runs against New Zealand across formats. His tally now stands at 3020 runs in 59 matches and 71 innings, averaging 46.46 with nine centuries and 16 fifties. He joined Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, and Joe Root in this elite club. Kohli also completed 100 half‑centuries batting at No.3, becoming only the third player after Ponting and Kumar Sangakkara to achieve this feat.
Joint‑Highest Run‑Scorer For India In ODIs Against New Zealand
Kohli’s 93‑run knock lifted his ODI tally against New Zealand to 1750 runs from 34 matches at an average of 56.45 and a strike rate of 95.83. With six centuries and 10 fifties, he is now India’s joint‑highest run‑scorer against the Kiwis in ODIs. He equalled Sachin Tendulkar, who also has 1750 runs from 42 matches, including five centuries and eight fifties.
Fifth Most‑Capped ODI Player For India
Even before taking guard, Kohli set a milestone by becoming India’s fifth most‑capped ODI player. His appearance against New Zealand was his 309th in the format, surpassing Sourav Ganguly’s 308. He now trails Mohammad Azharuddin (334), Rahul Dravid (340), MS Dhoni (347), and Sachin Tendulkar (463). Across formats, Kohli has featured in 557 matches for India.
Second‑Highest Run‑Scorer In International Cricket
Kohli climbed to second place on the all‑time international run‑scoring charts. His 93 against New Zealand took him past Kumar Sangakkara’s 28,016 runs. Kohli’s career tally now reads 28,068 runs from 624 innings at an average of 52.66 and a strike rate of 79.51, with 84 centuries and 146 fifties. Only Sachin Tendulkar, with 34,357 runs, remains ahead.
Cementing His Place Among Cricket’s Greatest
By combining consistency with longevity, Kohli’s latest milestones underline his stature in world cricket. From dominating New Zealand across formats to climbing the all‑time charts, his achievements in Vadodara reaffirm his place among the game’s legends. Each record adds another layer to his already glittering career, ensuring his legacy continues to grow with every innings.
