"I'm not happy with the results" - Rangnick on his interim managerial spell at Man United

Manchester United played its final match of the season at Old Trafford on Monday, defeating Brentford 3-0. However, manager Ralf Rangnick is not happy with how his interim spell has transpired.

It has not been a season to remember for record 20-time former champion Manchester United. While it has finished trophyless, it is almost certain to miss out on the top-four finish. On Monday, it played its final home game of the season, defeating Brentford 3-0 in the English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22. Meanwhile, it was also the final match in charge for Ralf Rangnick at the venue.

Rangnick came in last December on a caretaker basis, replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjær. However, he has failed to turn things around for the club. He is set to quit the role after two more games and will take up the consultancy role at the club, besides managing the Austria national team. Meanwhile, he has expressed his displeasure at this managerial stint at the club.

After the victory over Brentford, Rangnick said, "In the end, I'm not happy with the results, especially in the past four or five weeks. I'm not completely happy with those six months. I would have expected to qualify for the Champions League; that was the goal we had. We lost quite a lot of important players."

"From the team that won against West Ham [in January], for the next game, three players were injured. Other teams brought in players in the window. We had good moments. We conceded fewer goals. But, in the last few weeks, performances have not been as good as they should have been. In general, we have lacked consistency," added Rangnick, reports BBC.

