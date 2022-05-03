Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Glory for Man United': Emotional Ronaldo sets club's future goal after Brentford win

    First Published May 3, 2022, 11:06 AM IST

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be the shining light in an otherwise disappointing season for Manchester United.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    When Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United last year, fans were overjoyed to see the iconic striker 'come home'. And as the Premier League season nears its end, the Portugal international has been perhaps the only shining light in an otherwise disappointing season for the 13-time champions.

    Also read: Georgina Rodriguez breaks silence after tragic death of son; pours love for Ronaldo

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo scored his 24th goal of the season, 18 of which have come in the Premier League, in United's 3-0 win over Brentford and is two goals shy of the 26 he tallied in his previous season with the Red Devils in 2008-09.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The 37-year-old G.O.A.T. also had a goal disallowed at Old Trafford on Monday for a narrow offside as the Red Devils saved one of its best performances of the season for its final home game. Bruno Fernandes and Raphael Varane were the other scorers.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The victory kept alive — at least mathematically — sixth-placed United’s chance of finishing in the top four and qualifying for next season’s Champions League. United, though, has only two games remaining and is five points behind fourth-placed Arsenal and three behind Tottenham, with both rivals still having four to play.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Portuguese star is now only behind Tottenham's Heung Son-min and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in the league's scoring charts and he appeared to say, "I'm not finished" during United players' lap of honour.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Following this win, Ronaldo took to Instagram to thank Old Trafford fans and also sent them a strong message about what Manchester United's goal is for the future.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Once again, great support from the stands. Let’s take this opportunity of our last game of the season at Old Trafford to thank our amazing supporters, who endured a difficult season by our side and never abandoned us. Thanks, guys. Your support means the world to us and our goal is to become better everyday, so that we can achieve what we all want: glory for Man. United! 🙏🏽💪🏽," the legendary striker wrote on Instagram.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, Man United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick lauded Ronaldo's efforts and believes Cristiano Ronaldo could have a role at Manchester United next season under Erik ten Hag.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "The way that he played again tonight, not only because he scored a goal but he also won the penalty and helped defensively tonight, so why should he not be a player who could still be part of the squad and help the team? But this is a question you have to ask Erik when he is here and it is also important how Cristiano sees himself and his position," the German said.

    Also read: 10 expectations every Manchester United fan has from new manager Erik ten Hag

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Monday marked a year since the postponement of United’s home match against Liverpool when fans made clear their anger at the ownership of the Glazer family in the wake of the European Super League debacle. Supporters have protested at each of United’s final three home games and the anti-Glazer sentiment was apparent before and during the victory against Brentford.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 GT vs PBKS Gujarat-Punjab Fantasy XI preview, prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    football Twitter explodes after Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez makes blue tick plea to Elon Musk snt

    Twitter explodes after Man City's Riyad Mahrez makes blue tick plea to Elon Musk

    football Eid Mubarak La Liga champions Real Madrid star Karim Benzema wishes fans on Eid ul-Fitr; video goes viral snt

    'Eid Mubarak': Real Madrid star Karim Benzema wishes fans on Eid ul-Fitr; video goes viral

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs RR: All-round Kolkata Knight Riders ends five-match losing streak against Rajasthan Royals, social media relieved-ayh

    IPL 2022, KKR vs RR: All-round Kolkata ends five-match losing streak, social media relieved

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: My wife is my biggest coach - RR Rajasthan Royals Shimron Hetmyer-ayh

    IPL 2022: My wife is my biggest coach - RR's Shimron Hetmyer

    Recent Stories

    5 Indian designers who are worthy of a Met Gala invite drb

    5 Indian designers who are worthy of a Met Gala invite

    ICSI CSEET 2022: Mock Test to be held today, exam on May 7 - adt

    ICSI CSEET 2022: Mock Test to be held today, exam on May 7

    Clashes reported between two communities in Jodhpur internet suspended gcw

    Clashes reported between two communities in Jodhpur, internet suspended

    Russia has forgotten World War II lessons: Zelenskyy on Russian Minister's Hitler remark - adt

    Russia has forgotten World War II lessons: Zelenskyy on Russian Minister's Hitler remark

    BTS to Zendaya 5 stars who gave Met Gala 2022 a miss drb

    BTS to Zendaya 5 stars who gave Met Gala 2022 a miss

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon
    Video emerges of mid air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence watch gcw

    Video emerges of mid-air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence | Watch

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Video Icon