'Glory for Man United': Emotional Ronaldo sets club's future goal after Brentford win

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be the shining light in an otherwise disappointing season for Manchester United.

When Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United last year, fans were overjoyed to see the iconic striker 'come home'. And as the Premier League season nears its end, the Portugal international has been perhaps the only shining light in an otherwise disappointing season for the 13-time champions. Also read: Georgina Rodriguez breaks silence after tragic death of son; pours love for Ronaldo

Ronaldo scored his 24th goal of the season, 18 of which have come in the Premier League, in United's 3-0 win over Brentford and is two goals shy of the 26 he tallied in his previous season with the Red Devils in 2008-09.

The 37-year-old G.O.A.T. also had a goal disallowed at Old Trafford on Monday for a narrow offside as the Red Devils saved one of its best performances of the season for its final home game. Bruno Fernandes and Raphael Varane were the other scorers.

The victory kept alive — at least mathematically — sixth-placed United’s chance of finishing in the top four and qualifying for next season’s Champions League. United, though, has only two games remaining and is five points behind fourth-placed Arsenal and three behind Tottenham, with both rivals still having four to play.

The Portuguese star is now only behind Tottenham's Heung Son-min and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in the league's scoring charts and he appeared to say, "I'm not finished" during United players' lap of honour.

Following this win, Ronaldo took to Instagram to thank Old Trafford fans and also sent them a strong message about what Manchester United's goal is for the future.

"Once again, great support from the stands. Let’s take this opportunity of our last game of the season at Old Trafford to thank our amazing supporters, who endured a difficult season by our side and never abandoned us. Thanks, guys. Your support means the world to us and our goal is to become better everyday, so that we can achieve what we all want: glory for Man. United! 🙏🏽💪🏽," the legendary striker wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Man United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick lauded Ronaldo's efforts and believes Cristiano Ronaldo could have a role at Manchester United next season under Erik ten Hag.

"The way that he played again tonight, not only because he scored a goal but he also won the penalty and helped defensively tonight, so why should he not be a player who could still be part of the squad and help the team? But this is a question you have to ask Erik when he is here and it is also important how Cristiano sees himself and his position," the German said. Also read: 10 expectations every Manchester United fan has from new manager Erik ten Hag

