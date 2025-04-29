How did VVS Laxman play a role in record-breaker Vaibhav Suryavanshi's career rise?
As Vaibhav Suryavanshi's name buzzing across the cricketing world with his breathtaking IPL century against GT, NCA head coach VVS Laxman played a part in the rise of the RR's young batting sensation.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record-shattering performance
Rajasthan Royals young batter sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s name has been buzzing across social media after he played a sensational performance against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 28.
Vaibhav went bonkers against GT bowling attack, which included Rashid Khan, Ishant Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj as he played an incredible knock of 101 off 38 balls in RR’s 8-wicket win. Chasing a 210-run target, the openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi formed a 166-run partnership before the latter was dismissed. Then, It was Jaiswal (70*) and Riyan Parag’s (32*) unbeaten 41-run stand for the third wicket powered Rajasthan Royals to victory in 15.5 overs.
Vaibhav shattered several records in his phenomenal 101-run knock, including fastest Indian player to score an IPL century and the youngest to achieve a three-figure mark in the history of T20 cricket.
Great start to his IPL career
Vaibhav Suryavanshi was bought by Rajasthan Royals for a whopping INR 1.1 crore at the IPL 2025 Auction and made his IPL debut against Lucknow Super Giants. In his first match, the 14-year-old displayed his confidence and aggression as he played a quickfire innings of 34 off 20 balls before he was dismissed by Aiden Markram. In the following match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the youngster was dismissed early for just 10 runs.
In the match against Gujarat Titans, Suryavanshi announced his arrival on the big stage with a breathtaking century, scoring 94 runs off his 110-run knock through 11 fours and 7 sixes.
VVS Laxman’s role
NCA head coach VVS Laxman played a role in Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s career. Vaibhav’s coach Manoj Ojha revealed that the youngster was crying after he was run out on 36 during a BCCI U-19 Challenger match, but Laxman motivated him while backing his potential.
“In one of the games, Vaibhav was run out for 36. So, he started crying in the dressing room. When Laxman saw this, he came to him and said, ‘We don’t only see the runs here. We see people who have the skill for the long run.” Sinha told SportsStar last year.
“Laxman saw his potential very quickly. The BCCI has backed him too,” he added.
Laxman recommended Vaibhav to Rahul Dravid
VVS Laxman’s faith in Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s talent was true as he pushed for Vaibhav’s selection to the squad for in a U-19 quadrangular series. He did not stop there. The former Indian batter recommended Vaibhav to his ex-Indian teammate and captain Rahul Dravid, who was mentoring the Royals before becoming the head coach. Before Vaibhav was picked by the RR franchise at the IPL 2025 auction, the youngster impressed the scouting team during the trials in Rajasthan.
Rahul Dravid hailed Vaibhav as ‘exciting talent’
Rahul Dravid took him under his wings and groomed him before giving him an opportunity to play in the debut match against LSG. On March 30th, Dravid hailed Vaibhav as an ‘exciting talent’, but highlighted the importance of grooming him and getting him the feel of the environment by practicing with the players.
“He is training really well, and he looks like a really good and exciting talent but there are other equally good players as well and part of our responsibility is to groom him well, give him a little bit of time in the environment, let him get used to it and practice with the players, let him get a feel of the environment, all these are great experiences for him, rather than putting him straight in front of the crowd so it’s a part of the process we follow in grooming a player and if an opportunity arises we won’t be scared to play him if it is required,”
Vaibhav’s career breakthrough before IPL
Vaibhav Suryavanshi was already shot to fame before making his IPL debut, when he slammed 58-ball century for India A against Australia A in a four-day match. The 14-year-old played a pivotal role in helping India U19 reach the final of Asia Cup U19, where they lost to Bangladesh.
However, Vaibhav impressed with his performance throughout the tournament, scoring 176 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 44.00 in five matches. The youngster made his senior team debut for Bihar in the Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai, where he became the youngest player to feature in the prestigious domestic tournament.