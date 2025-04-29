Image Credit : Our own

Rajasthan Royals young batter sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s name has been buzzing across social media after he played a sensational performance against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 28.

Vaibhav went bonkers against GT bowling attack, which included Rashid Khan, Ishant Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj as he played an incredible knock of 101 off 38 balls in RR’s 8-wicket win. Chasing a 210-run target, the openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi formed a 166-run partnership before the latter was dismissed. Then, It was Jaiswal (70*) and Riyan Parag’s (32*) unbeaten 41-run stand for the third wicket powered Rajasthan Royals to victory in 15.5 overs.

Vaibhav shattered several records in his phenomenal 101-run knock, including fastest Indian player to score an IPL century and the youngest to achieve a three-figure mark in the history of T20 cricket.