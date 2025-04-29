Following a record-breaking performance against Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi called his father, who was expressed his emotions and joy over his son's performance in the IPL 2025 clash.

Rajasthan Royals young batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi dialled his father after a sensational match-winning century in the IPL 2025 clash against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, April 28.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi stunned the cricketing world with his record-breaking performance as played a phenomenal innings of 101 off 38 balls at an impressive strike rate of 265.79 in RR’s 210-run chase against GT. Suryavanshi not only displayed his aggressive style of batting but also his confidence to take on the opposition’s bowling attack, which included the likes of Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, and Prasidh Krishna.

The 14-year-old went all out against GT bowlers in the powerplay as he raced to maiden IPL fifty in just 17 balls, which is joint-fifth fastest fifty by an Indian in the history of the tournament. The youngster was batting on 94 when he smashed a six off Rashid Khan to complete first IPL century in just 35 balls, shattering Yusuf Pathan’s Indian record for fastest century in the tournament. Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the second fastest IPL centurion behind Chris Gayle’s 30-ball century record and the youngest to get to three-figure mark in T20 cricket.

Emotional Vaibhav call his father after record-breaking performance

After having a memorable and record-breaking outing in the IPL 2025 clash against Gujarat Titans, Vaibhav Suryavanshi decided to call his father, Sanjiv Suryavanshi. In a video posted by Rajasthan Royals on its X handle (formerly Twitter), team manager Romi Bhinder asked the young batter to make first phone call and he dialled his father and said, ‘Pranam papa’.

Vaibhav’s father was filled with emotions and joy as he thanked Romi Bhinder and the entire Rajasthan Royals management for taking care of him for the last 3-4 months. However, Romi credited Sanjiv Suryavanshi’s hard work for his son’s success and ensured that he will be backed by the franchises.

Sanjiv Suryavanshi: Sapna lag raha hai. Aisa lag raha hai sapna dekh rahe hain. Aapke saath 3-4 mahinon se hain. Inko jo banaaye hain." (It feels like a dream, as if we are still dreaming. He has been with you for 3-4 months. The way you made him.)

Romi Bhinder: "Nahin aapki mehnat toh bahut pehle se hee hai aur hum sab saath mein hain. Maine aapse pehle hee kaha tha, hum ek parivaar hain. Yeh sirf shuruwaat hai, pehli seedhi hai. Shukriya. (No. Your hard work has been since the start and we are all together. I told you this before, we are all a family. This is only the first step in his progress. Thank you)

Suryavanshi impressed the Rajasthan Royals’ scouting team during the trials at the high performance centre last year. At the IPL 2025 Auction in Riyadh in November last year, the Bihar youngster triggered bidding wars between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. After the price reached INR 1.1 crore, Delhi Capitals pulled out of the bid and Rajasthan Royals secured the services of Suryavanshi.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi speaks of parents’ sacrifice behind his success

Vaibhav Suryavanshi credited his parents for their support in his cricketing journey. Speaking in a video posted by IPL on its X handle, the youngster revealed how his parents sacrificed for his training and early cricketing training, often prioritising his dreams over their own needs.

“Whatever I am today, I owe it to my parents. My mother used to wake up early because I had to go to practice, and she used to prepare food for me. She would sleep for three hours. My father left his work for me, and my big brother is handling it now.” the RR’s young sensation.

“We were struggling. My father has backed me and said I would be able to achieve it. Whatever result is visible today, and the success I have achieved, is due to my parents," he added.

Suryavanshi made his IPL debut against Lucknow Super Giants, scoring 34 off 20 balls. He was the youngest player to play in the IPL.