Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Injured Hardik Singh ruled out after failing to recover from hamstring injury

    First Published Jan 21, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Hardik Singh suffered a hamstring injury in India's group game against England. While he missed the final group contest against Wales on Thursday, having failed to recover on time, he is out of the entire event.

    Image credit: Getty

    Injured midfielder Hardik Singh was ruled for the remainder of the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup on Saturday. It has dealt a big blow to India ahead of its crossovers game versus New Zealand on Sunday. The 24-year-old Hardik failed hasn't recovered from a hamstring injury he suffered during the closing stages India's second group contest versus England on January 15. His shortage will be a significant setback for India, as it has been struggling in its attack. It will face defending champion Belgium in the quarterfinals if it conquers New Zealand on Sunday. Hardik, who lacerated an illuminated solo goal in India's 2-0 victory over Spain in the opening game, will be replaced by alternate player Raj Kumar Pal.

    Image credit: PTI

    Hardik did not play against Wales. "Having rested the youngster for the match against Wales and subsequent assessment, Hardik has now been ruled out of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela," Hockey India (HI) announced in a statement.

    ALSO READ: Hockey World Cup 2023, Day 7 Round-up - AUS, BEL sail into quarters; FRA, ARG, GER, KOR to fight in cross-overs

    Image credit: PTI

    Talking about the decision made by the team management, chief coach Graham Reid said: "Overnight, we had to make the difficult decision of replacing Hardik Singh in the Indian team for Sunday's match vs New Zealand and the subsequent World Cup matches. While the injury was not as severe as the initial incident suggested, time was not on our side."

    Image credit: PTI

    "After our ongoing thorough rehabilitation process and functional and on-field assessment today, it has been decided that we will replace Hardik with Raj Kumar Pal. While it is extremely disappointing for Hardik personally, of course, given how well he played in our first two matches, we are excited at the prospects of Raj Kumar joining the group for the remaining World Cup matches," Reid added.

    ALSO READ: Hockey World Cup 2023 - India trounces Wales 4-2 but misses out on direct quarterfinal berth; netizens laud

    Image credit: PTI

    Having finished second in Group D, India must prevail versus New Zealand in the crossover contest to book a quarterfinal spot. India needed to defeat Wales -- eight zones below them in world rankings -- by an eight-goal margin to top Group D and qualify instantly for the quarterfinals. However, the home team could only script a 4-2 conquest on Thursday. India is now up against the Black Sticks, placed third in Group C with a victory and a couple of losses.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    wrestling Wrestlers vs WFI: Wrestlers call off protest as Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh urges to step down-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI: Wrestlers call off protest as Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh urges to step down

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, CFC vs ATKMB: Chennayin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan clash with desperation to take full 3 points-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Chennayin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan clash with desperation to take full 3 points

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, CFC-ATKMB: One player who can replace El Khayati in another position is Anirudh Thapa - Chennaiyin FC Thomas Brdaric-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: 'One player who can replace El Khayati in another position is Anirudh Thapa' - Thomas Brdaric

    football indian super league 2022-23: Can Mumbai City become 'invincibles'? Head coach Des Buckingham answers-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Can Mumbai City become 'invincibles'? Head coach Des Buckingham answers

    wrestling Wrestlers vs WFI: The protest by wrestlers against me is the dharna of Shaheen Bagh - Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI: 'The protest by wrestlers against me is the dharna of Shaheen Bagh' - Brij Bhushan Singh

    Recent Stories

    KRK claims big producer's wife wants divorce due to his affairs; netizens wonder who the couple could be vma

    KRK claims big producer's wife wants divorce due to his affairs; netizens wonder who the couple could be

    IAF to hold massive five-day exercise near border with China

    IAF to hold massive five-day exercise near border with China

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, EBFC vs HFC: Hyderabad FC edges closer to league shield battle with 2-0 East Bengal conquest-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC edges closer to league shield battle with 2-0 East Bengal conquest

    wrestling Wrestlers vs WFI: Wrestlers call off protest as Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh urges to step down-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI: Wrestlers call off protest as Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh urges to step down

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, CFC vs ATKMB: Chennayin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan clash with desperation to take full 3 points-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Chennayin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan clash with desperation to take full 3 points

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon