ILT20 Season 4 begins with new players from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Captains of the six franchises, including defending champions Dubai Capitals, have gathered to express their excitement and outline their expectations for the upcoming tournament.

ILT20 Season 4 Kicks Off with New Talent

The International League T20 (ILT20) Season 4 arrives with a wave of excitement, ready to deliver world-class cricket to fans around the world. This edition marks a transformative chapter in the league's journey, following the first-ever Season 4 Player Auction and the inclusion of players from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait for the first time, as per a release from ILT20. With the region's premier T20 league set to begin tomorrow, the captains and star players from all six franchises gathered ahead of the tournament, expressing their anticipation and outlining their expectations for the season ahead.

Captains Share Season Expectations

Representing the reigning champions, Dubai Capitals, for a second consecutive season, Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib said, "It's good to be here. We always love this tournament. Last year we won, but we're looking forward to another successful season. It's a huge platform for everybody. We have got some new faces and they are very keen to do something for the team. This is a mega event, so as professionals, it's important for us to get our mindset right. We know the conditions, so we should be able to adapt. We had amazing support and we're looking forward to more of the same," as quoted from a release by ILT20.

Lockie Ferguson, who led the Desert Vipers to the finals last season - their second in the ILT20 - highlighted the squad's camaraderie and balance, "It feels like a family. The boys really get along, and we played great cricket throughout the tournament last season, so this year we're looking to do even better. We have some new faces, so I'm excited about it. I'm looking forward to working alongside Naseem Shah, David Payne and Khuzaima Tanveer as well in a well-balanced bowling attack. What's great about this tournament is that the young players get a chance to learn very quickly."

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder will be at the helm for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. Eager to improve their bottom-of-the-table finish from last season, Holder said, "We all want to win. It's simple for us - we just need to be disciplined and execute our plans. It's a long tournament, so we'll take each game as it comes. It's good to have guys who are familiar with each other. We have a lot of power and depth in our line-up, so the task for us will be to figure out how to put it all together."

For the Gulf Giants, who lifted the inaugural title in 2023 and finished outside the playoffs for the first time last season, England all-rounder Moeen Ali said, "The quality has gone up, and I'm excited to be part of a new team. We've gone in a different direction with our players. I think what's important is how good our local players are, and we're hoping to get back to where our squad belongs, which is competing for the title. As a side, we're going to try and entertain our fans as much as we can."

Taking over the reins from Nicholas Pooran for MI Emirates, Kieron Pollard added, "We love the place itself. The UAE is always exciting and it's a good place to play cricket, which gives us an added incentive. We're hoping things go our way. We just need to play consistent cricket - it's a matter of understanding what's needed at a particular time. Going into the season from a planning perspective, we got exactly the team we needed. We have great UAE players like Muhammad Waseem, Rohid, and Zahoor Khan. In this tournament, we always see the best international players, so the level of competition is very high."

Tim Southee of the Sharjah Warriorz said, "I'm looking forward to the season. The quality of our side and the other teams is amazing, but even the quality of local players has been so good. Dinesh Karthik's experience will be a wonderful addition to the team. We're looking to build on what we did in Season 3 - there's a lot of balance in the squad. We've seen the improvement in UAE cricket, and I'm sure the same will be true for the players from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia."

Opening Clash and Ceremony Details

Season 4 begins on Tuesday with a thrilling clash between the defending champions, Dubai Capitals and the Desert Vipers - a rematch of last season's riveting final. Fans will also be treated to a glittering opening ceremony, headlined by singer Ali Zafar. (ANI)