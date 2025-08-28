Image Credit : Getty

9. The Undertaker- $17 Million

Mark Calaway,better known to millions as The Undertaker, remains one of WWE’s wealthiest icons, ranking as the seventh richest wrestler in 2025. His financial success stems from a rare mix of loyalty, longevity, and masterful brand protection.

Debuting the legendary “Deadman” character in 1990, The Undertaker went on to have a remarkable 30-year run with WWE, becoming virtually synonymous with WrestleMania thanks to his iconic 21–0 unbeaten streak on the grand stage.

At the height of his in-ring career, Calaway was among WWE’s top earners, reportedly pulling in around $2.5 million annually, not counting bonuses from marquee matches. Beyond match pay, his brand generated steady revenue through merchandise sales — everything from t-shirts and action figures to symbolic props like urns. Royalties from video games, DVDs, and streaming releases added to the steady flow.

After retiring in 2020, The Undertaker reinvented himself by launching his popular “1 deadMAN SHOW,” a spoken-word style tour run in partnership with WWE programming. These live events proved to be both a creative outlet and a lucrative venture.

Off the stage, Calaway’s earnings continue thanks to investments in Texas ranch properties, endorsement deals including brands like G Fuel, and premium fan appearances — often paired with his long-time storyline brother, Kane.