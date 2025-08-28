Image Credit : Getty

CM Punk has been aiming to hold a world title since his WWE return at Survivor Series 2023. His nine-year absence made the moment even bigger when he finally captured the World Heavyweight Championship after defeating Gunther in an exhausting battle. The emotional victory at MetLife Stadium deeply connected with fans, who celebrated Punk’s long-awaited triumph.

Momentum is still on his side, and support for The Second City Saint has grown even more. WWE could book Punk to win in Paris, regaining the title while still protecting his rivalry with Seth Rollins. A finish where Punk pins LA Knight or Jey Uso would keep his feud with The Visionary alive.