WWE’s developmental program faces setbacks after a recent controversy forces key departures and major partnership changes.

WWE has confirmed further changes to its developmental system after two more wrestlers were released from their contracts this week. The decision follows an incident involving Raja Jackson and Syko Stu that has caused ripples across the wrestling world.

The controversy has already resulted in the termination of Aaron Roberts’ contract due to his involvement in the matter. Reports now confirm that Ice Williams and Jordan Oasis have also been released, bringing the total to three stars departing the WWE ID program.

The WWE ID initiative had been regarded as a breakthrough partnership, designed to nurture upcoming talent through collaboration with Rikishi’s Knokx Pro Wrestling Promotion. However, in the aftermath of the Jackson incident, the alliance has been abruptly dissolved. Knokx Pro has since removed all references to WWE from its official social media accounts, signaling a clear end to the affiliation.

The releases come as a significant setback for Williams and Oasis, both previously viewed as promising names for the future of the program. Their exit under these circumstances highlights the wider damage caused by the weekend’s events, which quickly gained international attention online.

Syko Stu Recovering Well After Brutal Attack

Meanwhile, updates regarding Syko Stu have offered some relief. Family members revealed that he has regained consciousness and retains some memory of the attack. His brother issued a statement on Facebook thanking fans for their support and noted that a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to assist with medical expenses.

The incident, which was captured on video and widely circulated, has also drawn the attention of law enforcement. Footage released online suggests the attack may have been planned in advance, prompting a formal police investigation into the matter.

As WWE continues its European tour ahead of Clash in Paris, the repercussions of the Knokx Pro controversy remain ongoing. The sudden contract terminations and dissolution of a key developmental partnership mark one of the most significant challenges the WWE ID program has faced since its inception.