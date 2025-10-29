AJ Styles has revealed his WWE career will officially end in 2026, but not before one last run.

A major announcement shook WWE this week on RAW, as AJ Styles confirmed that he will retire from professional wrestling in 2026. The current World Tag Team Champion revealed his decision during a backstage conversation with Adam Pearce, making it clear that his career is nearing its conclusion.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Styles, known as The Phenomenal One, stated that he intends to give everything he has left before stepping away. He emphasized that he will continue to defend his championship alongside Dragon Lee, taking on any challengers who step forward. Despite Pearce’s reluctance to grant The Judgment Day another opportunity, Styles insisted he was ready to face anyone. As a result, a title match has already been scheduled for the next show.

The announcement comes at a time when WWE is already in the midst of John Cena’s farewell tour. With Styles now confirming his own retirement timeline, fans are preparing for another emotional goodbye to one of the company’s most decorated performers.

Scroll to load tweet…

Until his final match, AJ Styles is expected to embark on a retirement tour of his own. As tag team champion, he remains in the middle of a heated feud, but WWE is likely to book him in several high-profile encounters before his career ends. The company appears set to maximize his final year by giving him marquee matches that highlight his legacy.

Speculation has already begun regarding who will face AJ Styles in his last-ever bout. Some believe Shinsuke Nakamura would be a fitting opponent, given their history and chemistry in the ring. Others suggest that Styles may choose to elevate a younger star on his way out, passing the torch before closing the book on his career.

At this stage, the identity of his final opponent remains uncertain. What is clear, however, is that AJ Styles intends to leave WWE on his own terms, defending his championship and delivering memorable performances until the very end.