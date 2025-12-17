After seven years, Carlos Alcaraz has split from coach Juan Carlos Ferrero. Together, they won six Grand Slams and reached World No.1. Alcaraz expressed gratitude in a heartfelt statement, ending an era ahead of the next season and Australian Open.

Spanish tennis star and six-time Grand Slam champion, Carlos Alcaraz, on Wednesday announced his split with his longtime coach and former World No.1, Juan Carlos Ferrero, ahead of the next season. Alcaraz and Ferrero have been one of the most successful player-coach duos over the past couple of years, given the Spaniard's success on the ATP tour, winning six Major titles, multiple Masters 1000 trophies, and reaching the World No.1.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Carlos Alcaraz and Juan Carlos Ferrero began working together in 2018, when Alcaraz was just 15 years old, and forged a partnership that played a pivotal role in shaping his career. Over the last seven years, Alcaraz has emerged as one of the brightest tennis players in the world and dominated the men’s tennis under the guidance of Carlos Ferror, including helping him finish World No.1 this year.

After seven years, Alcaraz and Ferror surprisingly decided to part ways, bringing an end to one of the most successful player-coach partnerships in modern tennis ahead of the upcoming season.

Alcaraz Expresses Gratitude to Ferrero

Carlos Alcaraz announced his split with his longtime coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, on his Instagram handle, where he wrote a lengthy statement to express his gratitude to Ferrero for his support and guidance over the years.

In his statement, the 22-year-old thanked his longtime coach for helping him turn his childhood dreams into realities and also spoke about how the young Spaniard scaled the heights of success with the former French Open champion by his side. Carlos Alcaraz emphasised that their partnership helped him grow not only as a player but also as a person, which he will forever cherish.

“Thank you for turning childhood dreams into reality. We began this journey when I was barely a kid, and throughout all this time, you have accompanied me on an incredible journey, both on and off the court. I have truly enjoyed every step with you,” Alcaraz wrote.

“We managed to reach the very top, and I feel that if our sporting paths had to separate, it had to be from up there — from the place we always worked for and aspired to reach.

“So many memories come to mind that choosing just one would not be fair. You helped me grow as an athlete, but above all as a person. And something I value immensely: I enjoyed the process. That is what I take with me — the journey we shared,” he added.

Carlos Alcaraz’s partnership with Juan Carlos Ferrero played a crucial role in his rapid rise on the ATP tour, wherein he won 24 titles, including six Grand Slam titles, 8 Masters 1000 triumphs, helping him reach the World No.1 and establishing himself as one of the brightest talents in men’s tennis today.

This year, Alcaraz had a great season, winning the French Open and US Open triumphs, three Masters 1000 titles, and finishing the year as World No.1 under the guidance of coach Juan Carlos Ferrero.

‘Always Moving Forward’

Further in his statement, Carlos Alcaraz reflected on his journey with Juan Carlos Ferrero, cherishing growth and unforgettable memories, as they embark on new journeys, new challenges, and continue moving forward in their careers.

“Now, times of change arrive for both of us, new adventures and new projects. But I am certain we will face them in the right way, giving our best, as we always have. Always moving forward,” Alcaraz added.

“I sincerely wish you the very best in everything that comes next. I take comfort in knowing that we left nothing undone, that we gave everything we had to each other.

“Thank you for everything, Juanki!” he concluded.

Scroll to load tweet…

Carlos Alcaraz and Juan Carlos Ferrero’s split marks the end of an era as Alcaraz looks ahead to new challenges and coaching directions for the upcoming season. The Spaniard will return to action at the Australian Open, aiming for his first Major triumph at Melbourne Park to add a seventh Grand Slam title to his tally.