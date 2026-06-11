FIFA World Cup 2026: Not Messi or Ronaldo! Meet the 10 Most Costliest Footballers
The FIFA World Cup 2026 is kicking off with 48 countries. A total of 1248 footballers have landed in the USA, Canada, and Mexico for the biggest World Cup ever. Most of them are star players and super rich.
Lamine Yamal (Spain): 22.10 thousand crore rupees (210 million)
This young star, valued at a whopping 22.10 thousand crore rupees (€210 million), is one of world football's biggest assets right now. At just 18, he is set to lead Spain in the tournament. Yamal has achieved unbelievable feats at such a young age. His income comes from his Barcelona salary, brand endorsements, and long-term sponsorship deals.
Erling Haaland (Norway): 22 thousand crore rupees (200 million)
Haaland, known as the 'goal machine', has a market value of around 22 thousand crore rupees (€200 million). His main sources of income are his salary from Manchester City and his brand sponsorship deals.
Kylian Mbappé (France): 22 thousand crore rupees (200 million)
This French superstar is valued at approximately 22 thousand crore rupees (€200 million). He earns his money from club contracts, advertisements, and his own massive brand value.
Pedri (Spain): 16,500 crore rupees
This midfielder, valued at around 16,500 crore rupees, is considered the future of Spain. He earns his income from his salary at FC Barcelona and various sponsorships.
Michael Olise (France): 16,500 crore rupees
France has high hopes for this rising star, who is valued at about 16,500 crore rupees. His main income sources are his club contract and brand deals.
Vinícius Júnior (Brazil): 16,500 crore rupees
He is Brazil's trump card. The Real Madrid star is valued at around 16,500 crore rupees. He makes his money from match fees, his salary, and major advertising contracts.
João Neves (Portugal): 15,400 crore rupees
This young midfielder is valued at approximately 15,400 crore rupees. His income comes from his club salary and future sponsorship deals.
Jude Bellingham (England): 15,400 crore rupees
The English superstar has a market value of about 15,400 crore rupees. His income is a mix of his Real Madrid salary, advertisements, and his personal brand value.
Vitinha (Portugal): 15,400 crore rupees
Valued at around 15,400 crore rupees, this midfielder is one of Portugal's most dependable players. He earns from his club salary, performance bonuses, and sponsorship deals.
Federico Valverde (Uruguay): 15,200 crore rupees
This versatile midfielder from Uruguay, valued at about 15,200 crore rupees, is one of the best players in world football. A large part of his earnings comes from his club salary, match bonuses, and contracts with various brands.
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