The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) will host the first-ever Indian Athletic Awards in Delhi on June 20. This initiative will honour athletes, coaches, and other stakeholders, celebrating India's rising success in global athletics.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) will host the inaugural edition of the Indian Athletic Awards on June 20 in Delhi, in a landmark initiative aimed at recognising excellence in Indian athletics and celebrating the individuals who continue to drive the sport forward.

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The awards have been conceptualised as a platform to honour current and former athletes, coaches, technical officials, mentors, state associations, sponsors, and all other stakeholders whose contributions have played a vital role in India's growing success on the global athletics stage.

Most of India's leading current and former athletes are expected to be part of the event, making it a significant gathering for the Indian athletics fraternity and a celebration of the sport's rapid rise in the country.

Such initiatives will play an important role in boosting the morale and confidence of Indian athletes, especially young and emerging talents, while also helping create a stronger culture of recognition and inspiration within the sport.

Leaders Praise Initiative

The ceremony will honour excellence across 10 award categories, including Lifetime Achievement Awards, Best Athlete (Male and Female), Best Coach, Best Technical Official, Best State Association and Best State Supporting Athletics.

AFI President, Bahadur Singh Sagoo, said, "Indian athletics has witnessed a lot of growth over the last few years, with our athletes delivering strong performances on the global stage. The Indian Athletic Awards are a celebration of not only medal winners, but also the coaches, officials, mentors, associations and institutions that work tirelessly behind the scenes to strengthen the sport in the country. We look forward to honouring individuals who continue to inspire the next generation of athletes."

AFI Senior Vice President Anju Bobby George said, "This awards ceremony serves to honour the commitment and resilience demonstrated at all levels of Indian athletics. From promising newcomers to established champions and their vital support networks, every effort plays a crucial role in fostering a robust sporting culture. Indian athletics is poised for an exhilarating chapter, and these awards will pay tribute to the individuals who are instrumental in shaping this journey."

Olympic and World Championships medallist Neeraj Chopra said, "To boost the morale and confidence of young Indian athletes, initiatives like the Indian Athletic Awards are extremely important. Recognising and celebrating the hard work of athletes, coaches and support staff motivates the entire sporting ecosystem and inspires the next generation to dream bigger and perform better for the country."

Award Categories

The awards to be presented during the evening include: 1. Best Male Athlete of the Year: 2025 2. Best Female Athlete of the Year: 2025 3. Best Coach of the Year: 2025 4. Life-time Achievement Athletics Award (3 Awards) 5. Best State Association of the Year: 2025 6. Best Technical Official of the Year: 2025 7. Best State Supporting Athletics 8. Organisation supporting Athletics 9. Partner supporting Athletics. (ANI)