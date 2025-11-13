3 Big Mistakes Triple H Made Giving John Cena Intercontinental Championship
John Cena’s retirement storyline took a sharp turn with Triple H’s booking decision. But did WWE RAW’s biggest heel pay the price?
Cena’s Short Reign Was Always Predictable
The decision to hand John Cena the Intercontinental Championship feels hollow when fans already know the ending. His retirement match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XLII guarantees the belt will be dropped. Adding the title to his farewell bout may raise the stakes, but it strips away suspense. Cena’s legendary career didn’t need another reign to make his send-off memorable.
Dominik’s Momentum Was Cut Off Abruptly
Dominik Mysterio had built himself into one of RAW’s most despised villains, defending the championship multiple times and solidifying his role as a fighting heel. Losing the strap to a part-time legend undercuts months of progress. Instead of elevating Dominik’s credibility, creative chose to sacrifice his momentum for a short-lived nostalgia run. The Judgment Day star’s rise now feels stalled.
The Title Loses Value With Cena’s Limited Schedule
Championships thrive on visibility and defenses. Dominik gave the Intercontinental title meaning by consistently putting it on the line. Cena, however, works a restricted schedule, and that reality makes the belt feel irrelevant until he retires. A championship without regular defenses risks becoming a prop, and this reign does little to honor the prestige Dominik had built.