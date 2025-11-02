Image Credit : Getty

Tiffany Stratton’s impressive Women’s Championship reign finally came to an end at Saturday Night’s Main Event. After holding the title for 302 days, she was dethroned by Jade Cargill, who now stands as the new champion.

This defeat not only ended one of the longest reigns in recent memory but also hinted that Stratton may be stepping away from the title picture for a while. Whether it’s a short hiatus or simply a creative reset, WWE seems prepared to introduce fresh rivalries on SmackDown. The loss could ultimately benefit Stratton, allowing her to return stronger and more impactful when the time is right.