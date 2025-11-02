WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Sends 4 Clear Messages Fans Should Pay Attention To
Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1, 2025, delivered shocking twists, title changes, and subtle hints about the future of WWE’s biggest stars.
Tiffany Stratton’s setback signals a pause in her championship chase
Tiffany Stratton’s impressive Women’s Championship reign finally came to an end at Saturday Night’s Main Event. After holding the title for 302 days, she was dethroned by Jade Cargill, who now stands as the new champion.
This defeat not only ended one of the longest reigns in recent memory but also hinted that Stratton may be stepping away from the title picture for a while. Whether it’s a short hiatus or simply a creative reset, WWE seems prepared to introduce fresh rivalries on SmackDown. The loss could ultimately benefit Stratton, allowing her to return stronger and more impactful when the time is right.
Cody Rhodes’ questionable tactics raise eyebrows about his future role
Cody Rhodes successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre, but the way he achieved victory left fans talking. The stipulation stated that if Rhodes were disqualified or counted out, he would lose the title.
In the closing moments, Rhodes delivered a DDT to McIntyre while the championship belt was on the mat. The referee missed the infraction, enabling Rhodes to capitalize and secure the win. By traditional standards, McIntyre should have been awarded the match due to the use of the title as a weapon.
For a babyface champion, resorting to such tactics is unusual. This subtle shift in behavior could be WWE’s way of planting seeds for a potential heel turn, changing the trajectory of Rhodes’ character in the months ahead.
John Cena’s farewell bout may end in defeat
WWE officially announced a 16‑man tournament to determine John Cena’s final opponent. The lineup will feature familiar rivals, stars from across brands, and even competitors not currently signed with the company.
Gunther has already emerged as one of the leading candidates to face Cena. However, the bigger takeaway is that WWE appears intent on having a younger, rising star close out Cena’s legendary career. If that’s the case, Cena is likely to lose his farewell match, passing the torch in classic fashion by elevating the next generation before stepping away from the ring.
CM Punk begins a reign that could last
CM Punk finally captured the vacant World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Jey Uso in a hard‑fought contest. For “The Best in the World,” this moment had been long awaited, and his victory felt like the beginning of something significant.
Given the effort required to secure the win and the way WWE presented the match, it seems the company is preparing Punk for a meaningful, extended run as champion. While Jey Uso has been heavily supported by Triple H’s creative direction, the spotlight now firmly rests on Punk. The message was clear: it’s officially “Clobberin’ time” in WWE.