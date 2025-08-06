4 WWE Superstars Triple H Sidelined After They Organically Got Over With The Crowd
They got over on their own. But success came with a price. Here’s who got benched.
Karrion Kross Has Been Left In Limbo
Triple H once backed Karrion Kross strongly, even re-signing him with high expectations. But something changed. Despite gaining momentum with intense promos and dominant wins, Kross was quietly removed from major storylines.
His contract is close to expiration, and there’s no official word on renewal. Fans thought he had turned a corner. WWE thought otherwise.
R-Truth's Comeback Was Brief And Underwhelming
Fans forced WWE’s hand to bring R-Truth back after his unexpected release. He returned with a new attitude, a serious edge, and began rebuilding his image. But soon after the buzz faded, so did his appearances.
Once again, Truth has vanished from TV, leaving fans wondering why Triple H gave up on a return that had so much organic support.
Austin Theory’s Push Has Completely Disappeared
Under Vince McMahon, Austin Theory was branded as a future main-eventer. In Triple H’s era, the buzz has died. Despite strong performances and real crowd reactions, WWE hasn’t given him meaningful feuds or spotlight moments.
The crowd still cares, but the company hasn’t. His recent run suggests WWE has no clear plan for him, and he’s just waiting in the background.
LA Knight Stays Hot… But WWE Keeps Cooling Him Down
LA Knight remains wildly popular with the fans. His US Title win felt like a payoff. But since losing the belt, he’s been stuck in limbo. Yes, he’s been feuding with Seth Rollins, but the writing’s on the wall. WWE isn’t letting him take that next step. He got over by himself, and WWE doesn’t seem to like that.