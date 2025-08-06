Image Credit : Getty

Roman Reigns appeared on RAW and got obliterated by Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. Reed unleashed multiple Tsunamis until officials stopped the beatdown. Reigns didn’t recover or retaliate, which almost confirms he's being written off television again.

This could be due to his Hollywood project, where he's reportedly set to play Akuma in the upcoming Street Fighter movie. The manner of exit was decisive. WWE wanted fans to know this absence will likely be long.