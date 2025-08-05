Image Credit : Getty

Seth Rollins has always been dangerous. But with a faction behind him, he becomes nearly unbeatable. CM Punk and LA Knight learned that the hard way when Rollins’ group outnumbered them on RAW.

Roman Reigns didn’t attack blindly. The Tribal Chief likely saw the growing threat. Breaking up Rollins' numbers advantage could've been the goal. But the plan may have backfired. Instead of weakening the Vision, Roman ended up triggering a furious counterattack.