4 Smart Booking Decisions Triple H Delivered On WWE RAW To Keep WrestleMania Season Hot
Triple H made several strong calls on WWE RAW this week, from Je’Von Evans’ Chamber entry to Penta’s title shot. Asuka’s qualification and the masked man’s attack kept fans buzzing. Here’s how these moves shaped the road to WrestleMania 42.
Je’Von Evans Secures Chamber Spot
The main event featured a high‑stakes Elimination Chamber qualifying match between Dominik Mysterio, Je’Von Evans, and Gunther. Fans were treated to a thrilling contest, but it was Evans who pinned Mysterio to earn his place. Triple H’s call to push the Young OG was spot‑on. His high‑flying style adds a dynamic element to the Chamber, a match that thrives on acrobatics and unpredictability. Evans’ inclusion ensures the bout will be far more exciting.
Penta Earns Intercontinental Title Shot
For weeks, Penta had been drifting without direction. RAW changed that as he faced El Grande Americano in a Number One Contender match for the Intercontinental Championship. After a competitive back‑and‑forth, Penta emerged victorious. This decision gives the masked luchador a meaningful storyline heading into WrestleMania season. Facing Dominik Mysterio for the title provides him with a chance to regain momentum and re‑establish himself as a major player.
Asuka Qualifies For Women’s Chamber
The women’s division saw Asuka battle Bayley and Nattie in a Chamber qualifying match. The Empress of Tomorrow dominated and punched her ticket to Chicago. Triple H’s decision to let Asuka win was crucial. She needed a big victory more than her opponents, and her intimidating presence raises the stakes for the Women’s Chamber. Bayley’s lack of direction and Nattie’s ongoing feud with Maxxine Dupri made Asuka the logical choice to elevate the match.
Masked Man Targets The Vision
The mysterious hooded figure struck again, this time attacking Logan Paul after The Vision’s tag team victory. By stomping Paul onto the announce table, the masked man continued his campaign against the entire faction. Triple H’s handling of this storyline has been clever, presenting it as a one‑versus‑all battle while keeping the attacker’s identity hidden. The ambiguity keeps fans guessing and ensures the angle remains red‑hot heading into WrestleMania 42.
