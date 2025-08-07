Image Credit : Getty

Aleister Black has quietly racked up momentum on SmackDown. Most recently, he took out Damian Priest in a brutal angle that may have written The Archer of Infamy off TV. With that feud seemingly wrapped up, Black could shift his sights to bigger goals.

A World Title feud against Cody Rhodes would elevate him into the main event scene. Both men have history, and WWE could use it to fuel a serious rivalry. This could be the right time to push Black into the title picture.