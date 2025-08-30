Image Credit : Getty

John Cena is set to collide with Logan Paul at Clash in Paris. Their feud began after SummerSlam 2025 when Paul and Drew McIntyre ambushed Cena before Cody Rhodes rushed out for the save.

On last week’s SmackDown, Cena confronted Paul after a heated exchange of words. The 16-time World Champion planted The Maverick with an Attitude Adjustment, only for Paul to deliver a knockout punch later in the night. With tensions escalating, Cena could strike back tonight, sending a strong message ahead of their high-profile clash.