4 Possible WWE SmackDown Endings Before Clash in Paris Main Event Showdown
WWE SmackDown could feature shocking twists before Clash in Paris. Here are four endings fans should watch.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
John Cena may lay out Logan Paul
John Cena is set to collide with Logan Paul at Clash in Paris. Their feud began after SummerSlam 2025 when Paul and Drew McIntyre ambushed Cena before Cody Rhodes rushed out for the save.
On last week’s SmackDown, Cena confronted Paul after a heated exchange of words. The 16-time World Champion planted The Maverick with an Attitude Adjustment, only for Paul to deliver a knockout punch later in the night. With tensions escalating, Cena could strike back tonight, sending a strong message ahead of their high-profile clash.
Brock Lesnar could make a shocking return
Brock Lesnar reappeared at SummerSlam Night Two, blindsiding John Cena after his loss to Cody Rhodes. Since then, The Beast has stayed away from weekly programming.
SmackDown GM Nick Aldis hinted last week that he heard from Lesnar before Paul interrupted. With Paris looming, the former WWE Champion might resurface tonight, possibly attacking Cena once more. A sudden F-5 could create chaos and lay the foundation for a blockbuster Wrestlepalooza match.
Sami Zayn winning the WWE United States Championship
Sami Zayn has been riding momentum after pinning Solo Sikoa in a six-man tag match on August 15. Alongside Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu, the babyface trio overcame Sikoa and his MFTs.
Tonight, Zayn challenges Sikoa for the United States Championship. Having already scored a pinfall over the champion, Zayn holds an advantage. With Jimmy and Fatu possibly evening the odds against interference, Sami could shock the fans by walking out with gold.
SmackDown may end with Cena and Orton standing tall
Randy Orton and John Cena share a long rivalry but may unite against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. Last week, Orton dropped McIntyre with an RKO out of nowhere, sparking tensions with The Scottish Warrior.
McIntyre could retaliate tonight, only for Cena to even the score. Logan Paul might join in, setting up a chaotic showdown. However, the veterans could gain the upper hand, closing SmackDown standing tall over their younger rivals.