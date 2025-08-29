Image Credit : Getty

John Cena is already scheduled to face Logan Paul in a singles match at Clash in Paris. The announcement was made official after Logan issued his challenge on the SmackDown following SummerSlam. Nick Aldis could appear backstage tonight to provide more details about the event.

During this segment, he might confirm that Brock Lesnar will be part of the show. Such an announcement would instantly raise the stakes for the premium live event and potentially set the stage for a big confrontation between Cena and Lesnar in Paris.