Image Credit : Getty

The Miz and Carmelo Hayes are set for tag team action against The Street Profits tonight. Last week’s show teased brewing tension when Miz once again stole the spotlight. If Lyon echoes Dublin’s reaction, the veteran might earn sympathy while Hayes turns on him.

A betrayal tonight would not only get Hayes massive heat but also set up a fresh feud, with Miz finally having a serious storyline after years of drifting. It would be a pivotal shift on SmackDown.