3 Bold WWE SmackDown Predictions Before Clash in Paris That Could Change Everything
Tonight’s SmackDown could deliver shocking turns, title drama, and WrestleMania-level implications. Here are three bold predictions.
The Miz could turn babyface after Carmelo Hayes betrayal
The Miz and Carmelo Hayes are set for tag team action against The Street Profits tonight. Last week’s show teased brewing tension when Miz once again stole the spotlight. If Lyon echoes Dublin’s reaction, the veteran might earn sympathy while Hayes turns on him.
A betrayal tonight would not only get Hayes massive heat but also set up a fresh feud, with Miz finally having a serious storyline after years of drifting. It would be a pivotal shift on SmackDown.
Sami Zayn could capture United States Championship tonight
Sami Zayn faces Solo Sikoa for the United States Championship, and Lyon’s red-hot crowd could witness history. Sami, a fan-favorite, is arguably the best choice to dethrone Solo. His victory would allow Sikoa to resume his feud with Jacob Fatu, while Zayn could lift the mid-card division.
A title win would open doors for rivalries with Drew McIntyre, Johnny Gargano, Carmelo Hayes, and others, while boosting Sami’s momentum for bigger opportunities ahead.
WWE Championship implications may be set for Clash in Paris
Last week, Drew McIntyre was blindsided by Randy Orton following a scathing promo directed at Cody Rhodes. Tonight, SmackDown may confirm McIntyre vs. Orton for Clash in Paris with a crucial stipulation, the winner earns a shot at Rhodes and the WWE Championship.
Such a decision would raise the stakes, keeping McIntyre’s feud with Rhodes alive while intertwining Orton’s legacy. It would establish the Paris event as must-watch.