Gunther, who walked into WrestleMania 41 as World Heavyweight Champion, has not appeared since his singles victory over Dragon Lee. CM Punk referenced him on RAW, praising their summer feud, but simply mentioning the star isn’t enough.

Gunther retired AJ Styles and John Cena, proving his stature, yet WWE has failed to keep him visible. His absence during the most crucial stretch of the year risks diminishing his momentum and leaves fans wondering if he will miss WrestleMania altogether.