The American rapper has already been involved in Orton’s storyline. When Orton turned heel on Cody, Jelly Roll tried to intervene, only to be shoved aside. On the latest SmackDown, he again confronted Orton backstage, urging him to reconsider his actions.

Currently feuding with Kit Wilson, Jelly Roll could move into Orton’s orbit once that rivalry concludes. His involvement would add a unique dynamic, blending celebrity presence with WWE’s ongoing narrative.