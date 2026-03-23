4 WWE Superstars Who Spent Time in Jail Before Rising to Fame Inside the Ring
Before becoming WWE icons, Booker T, Jeff Hardy, Jacob Fatu, and Randy Orton all spent time in prison. Their setbacks shaped their journeys, offering lessons in resilience that fueled their rise in wrestling.
Randy Orton’s military prison stint
Randy Orton, now one of WWE’s most decorated stars, faced prison before his wrestling career began. As a U.S. Marine, he went AWOL twice and disobeyed orders, leading to a court-martial and dishonourable discharge. He spent 38 days in a military prison. Shortly after, Orton signed with WWE, where he became a multiple-time world champion and a fixture in main events, including WrestleMania 42.
Booker T’s armed robbery conviction
Before becoming a celebrated commentator and Hall of Famer, Booker T spent 19 months in prison between 1987 and 1989. At just 22, he was convicted for armed robbery of a Wendy’s where he worked. After his release, he trained for professional wrestling, eventually building a career that made him one of WWE’s most respected legends.
Jacob Fatu’s teenage robbery arrest
Jacob Fatu, part of the famed Anoa’i wrestling family, was arrested at 18 for robbery in 2010. While serving time, he watched his cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso begin their WWE careers. That experience motivated him to pursue wrestling after his release. Fatu rebuilt his life, making a name on the independent circuit before eventually joining WWE, proving that redemption can lead to success.
Jeff Hardy’s struggles with substance abuse
Jeff Hardy inspired countless fans with his high-flying style, but his personal battles led to multiple arrests. In 2009, he served 10 days for felony drug trafficking. More recently, in June 2022, Hardy was arrested for his third DUI and spent 38 days in jail. He later admitted that the arrest marked rock bottom. Since then, Hardy has embraced sobriety, claiming three years clean by July 2025, and has focused on living healthier.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.