4 WWE Championships That Could Change Hands During Clash in Paris Weekend
Four big WWE championships might see a switch at Clash in Paris weekend. Here’s what could happen without spoiling the results.
United States Championship drama brews between Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn
Solo Sikoa currently holds the United States Championship, but his ongoing rivalry with Sami Zayn has intensified on SmackDown. WWE has confirmed the two will clash during the SmackDown France show.
With momentum firmly behind the former Honorary Uce, a title change looks possible. Such a switch would not only shift the balance in the mid-card but also push the rivalry to greater heights.
Women’s Tag Team gold could slip away from Flair and Bliss
Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair’s partnership as Women’s Tag Team Champions has been well received by fans, even drawing cheers for Flair from audiences who usually boo her. However, tension could spark when they defend their titles against The Service Hervice.
A simple miscommunication between the two could easily pave the way for a loss, especially if WWE wants to lay the groundwork for their eventual split.
World Heavyweight Championship in danger during Fatal Four-Way battle
Seth Rollins defends the World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight, CM Punk, and Jey Uso in a Fatal Four-Way. In matches like these, the champion doesn’t need to be pinned to lose.
That puts Rollins at a clear disadvantage. If a new champion emerges in Paris, CM Punk stands out as a strong contender to walk away with the title.
AJ Styles looks to finally dethrone Dominik Mysterio
The RAW after Clash in Paris will feature AJ Styles facing Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship. Fans expect this rematch to deliver, and with The Phenomenal One determined, this could be the night he ends Dominik’s reign. Finn Balor’s reaction to the announcement hints at possible involvement, making the contest even more unpredictable.