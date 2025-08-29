Image Credit : Getty

The Miz and Carmelo Hayes team up against The Street Profits in a high-stakes tag clash. Victory earns a title opportunity against the Wyatt Sicks. Yet tension has been brewing between Miz and Hayes, with subtle signs of a looming split.

A defeat could push The A-Lister to betray his partner, instantly sparking a heated rivalry. This would allow Hayes to step forward as a breakout babyface star, while Miz thrives in his trademark role as the opportunistic villain.