4 Big Surprises That Could Shake Up WWE SmackDown This Week
WWE SmackDown could feature shocking twists, betrayals, and title drama this week. Here’s what might unfold.
The Miz might turn on Carmelo Hayes after a tough tag team loss
The Miz and Carmelo Hayes team up against The Street Profits in a high-stakes tag clash. Victory earns a title opportunity against the Wyatt Sicks. Yet tension has been brewing between Miz and Hayes, with subtle signs of a looming split.
A defeat could push The A-Lister to betray his partner, instantly sparking a heated rivalry. This would allow Hayes to step forward as a breakout babyface star, while Miz thrives in his trademark role as the opportunistic villain.
A new United States Champion could be crowned on SmackDown
Solo Sikoa defends the United States Championship against Sami Zayn in a key title bout. While Solo has The MFT backing him, Sami won’t be walking alone — Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu are expected to lend their support.
This creates the perfect storm for a title switch, one that could shift the spotlight back onto SmackDown’s mid-card division. A victory would also mark another strong singles title run for Zayn, pleasing fans who’ve followed his underdog story for years.
Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair might lose the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
The Goddess and The Queen face a major challenge when they put their Women’s Tag Team Championship on the line against the Secret Hervice. Last week, Piper Niven’s win over Charlotte gave the challengers momentum heading into SmackDown.
If Bliss and Flair fail to sync, they could see their reign end abruptly. A defeat might also spark cracks in their alliance, setting the stage for a dramatic feud between the two decorated stars.
Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton could be made official for Clash in Paris
Last week, Randy Orton blindsided Drew McIntyre with a shocking RKO, hinting at the revival of their rivalry. WWE is likely to announce their match for Clash in Paris during SmackDown.
However, creative could raise the stakes by adding a stipulation, the winner earning a title shot against Cody Rhodes at Wrestlepalooza. Such a twist would intensify their feud and elevate the international event’s anticipation.